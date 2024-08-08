Burnley winger seals loan switch to League Two neighbours as Clarets continue to trim squad

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Dara Costelloe has become the third player to leave Burnley this week after completing a loan switch to neighbours Accrington Stanley.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 21-year-old will spend the season with the League Two outfit having spent time north of the border with St Johnstone and Dundee last season.

The winger follows Darko Churlinov and Samuel Bastien in moving on from Turf Moor this week as the Clarets look to trim down their bloated squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I am happy to be here and I can't wait to get started,” Costelleo said of his move. “I am hoping to do as well as I can for the team and hopefully push for promotion.

“I’ve had a couple of loan moves - I have been all over. I am ready for the next step in my career to push on and try and get regular games.

"It was a different experience playing in Scotland and I enjoyed it and developed up there, learning a different side of the game. Now I am looking forward to the next challenge.

"I am looking to develop, try and get as much as I can out of the season by helping the team and getting some goals and assists.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 08: Dara Costelloe of Burnley is challenged by Jayden Davis of Crawley Town during the Carabao Cup Third Round match between Burnley and Crawley Town at Turf Moor on November 08, 2022 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Born in Limerick, Costelloe is a Republic of Ireland Under-21 international that first sealed a move to Burnley in 2021.

The wide man, who has also spent time on loan with Bradford City, has made five appearances for the Clarets.

Accy boss John Doolan said: "It's one we have been after for quite a while, it's a bit of a marquee signing or, as I like to call them, game-changers.

"Dara can win a game by himself. He is a top footballer, he sees patterns of play, he sees movements, he has a range of passing and he has got goals in him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I am really pleased to have Dara here. Me and Ged (Brannan) have done a lot of work on that, and we have had great help from Burnley.

"He has had a couple of clubs to choose from, not just in our league, but higher up and in another country as well and he has chosen us and we are delighted to get it over the line.”