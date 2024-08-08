Burnley winger seals loan switch to League Two neighbours as Clarets continue to trim squad
The 21-year-old will spend the season with the League Two outfit having spent time north of the border with St Johnstone and Dundee last season.
The winger follows Darko Churlinov and Samuel Bastien in moving on from Turf Moor this week as the Clarets look to trim down their bloated squad.
"I am happy to be here and I can't wait to get started,” Costelleo said of his move. “I am hoping to do as well as I can for the team and hopefully push for promotion.
“I’ve had a couple of loan moves - I have been all over. I am ready for the next step in my career to push on and try and get regular games.
"It was a different experience playing in Scotland and I enjoyed it and developed up there, learning a different side of the game. Now I am looking forward to the next challenge.
"I am looking to develop, try and get as much as I can out of the season by helping the team and getting some goals and assists.”
Born in Limerick, Costelloe is a Republic of Ireland Under-21 international that first sealed a move to Burnley in 2021.
The wide man, who has also spent time on loan with Bradford City, has made five appearances for the Clarets.
Accy boss John Doolan said: "It's one we have been after for quite a while, it's a bit of a marquee signing or, as I like to call them, game-changers.
"Dara can win a game by himself. He is a top footballer, he sees patterns of play, he sees movements, he has a range of passing and he has got goals in him.
"I am really pleased to have Dara here. Me and Ged (Brannan) have done a lot of work on that, and we have had great help from Burnley.
"He has had a couple of clubs to choose from, not just in our league, but higher up and in another country as well and he has chosen us and we are delighted to get it over the line.”
