Burnley move on another out-of-favour player as midfielder joins Dutch side in permanent switch
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The 27-year-old has joined Dutch outfit Fortuna Sittard for an undisclosed fee, bringing an end to his two-year Turf Moor stay.
A 2022 signing from Standard Liege, Bastien made 24 appearances during his debut season with the club before being loaned out to Turkey last year.
The DR Congo international made just one start and seven appearances in total for Kasimpasa during an injury-hit spell.
The midfielder will now be aiming to get his career back on track with Eredivisie outfit Fortuna.
"I am happy that I can call myself a Fortuna player,” Bastien said.
“With the experience I have gained in recent years, I hope to become an important force in the team.
“I am really looking forward to my new challenge and can't wait to meet the fans."
Bastien’s departure comes just a day after Darko Churlinov, another out-of-favour player, left to join Polish side Jagiellonia Białystok on loan.
Having signed from Stuttgart two years ago, the North Macedonia international has still only made 13 appearances for the club, seven coming in league games.
Churlinov spent the second half of last season on loan with former side Schalke, where he scored on his debut and went on to make 10 appearances in total.
Schalke had the option to make Churlinov’s move permanent but they opted against triggering that clause.
Further departures are anticipated prior to the August 30 deadline to cut down Scott Parker’s bloated squad.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.