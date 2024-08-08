Burnley move on another out-of-favour player as midfielder joins Dutch side in permanent switch

Another out-of-favour member of Burnley’s squad has departed with the permanent exit of Samuel Bastien.
The 27-year-old has joined Dutch outfit Fortuna Sittard for an undisclosed fee, bringing an end to his two-year Turf Moor stay.

A 2022 signing from Standard Liege, Bastien made 24 appearances during his debut season with the club before being loaned out to Turkey last year.

The DR Congo international made just one start and seven appearances in total for Kasimpasa during an injury-hit spell.

The midfielder will now be aiming to get his career back on track with Eredivisie outfit Fortuna.

"I am happy that I can call myself a Fortuna player,” Bastien said.

“With the experience I have gained in recent years, I hope to become an important force in the team.

HUDDERSFIELD, ENGLAND - JULY 29: Samuel Bastien of Burnley during the Sky Bet Championship match between Huddersfield Town and Burnley at John Smith's Stadium on July 29, 2022 in Huddersfield, England. (Photo by Ashley Allen/Getty Images)HUDDERSFIELD, ENGLAND - JULY 29: Samuel Bastien of Burnley during the Sky Bet Championship match between Huddersfield Town and Burnley at John Smith's Stadium on July 29, 2022 in Huddersfield, England. (Photo by Ashley Allen/Getty Images)
“I am really looking forward to my new challenge and can't wait to meet the fans."

Bastien’s departure comes just a day after Darko Churlinov, another out-of-favour player, left to join Polish side Jagiellonia Białystok on loan.

Having signed from Stuttgart two years ago, the North Macedonia international has still only made 13 appearances for the club, seven coming in league games.

Churlinov spent the second half of last season on loan with former side Schalke, where he scored on his debut and went on to make 10 appearances in total.

Schalke had the option to make Churlinov’s move permanent but they opted against triggering that clause.

Further departures are anticipated prior to the August 30 deadline to cut down Scott Parker’s bloated squad.

