If Burnley are going to enjoy another Championship season to remember, they’re going to need someone to bang the goals in.

Last time out, Nathan Tella was that man with 17 goals as the Clarets finished top of the pile under Vincent Kompany with an incredible 101 points.

The winger finished fifth in the top scorers’ list during the 2022/23 season behind the likes of Chuba Akpom and Viktor Gyokeres.

This time round, according to the bookies anyway, Zeki Amdouni is the man backed to score the most league goals for Scott Parker’s men this season.

The 23-year-old endured a mixed debut campaign with the Clarets last season, scoring just five times in the Premier League. But his pedigree should put him among the best forwards in the second tier.

According to bet365, the Swiss international is 20/1 to finish the 2024/25 season as the Championship’s leading marksman.

Mateo Fernandez, of Burnley’s promotion rivals Leeds United, currently tops the list.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - MAY 19: Zeki Amdouni of Burnley is challenged by Ibrahim Sangare of Nottingham Forest during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Nottingham Forest at Turf Moor on May 19, 2024 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Surprisingly, Amdouni’s Burnley teammate Lyle Foster is only ranked at 40/1, while new signing Andreas Hountondji doesn’t even feature in the betting.

Wilson Odobert (66/1) and Jay Rodrigues (100/1) are also worth keeping an eye on.

Top scorer odds

Mateo Fernandez (Leeds United) – 7/1

Emmanuel Latte Lath (Middlesbrough) – 10/1

Josh Sargent (Norwich City) – 11/1

Patrick Bamford (Leeds United) – 16/1

Kieffer Moore (Sheffield United) – 16/1

Carlton Morris (Luton Town) – 16/1

Joel Piroe (Leeds United) – 16/1

Georginio Rutter (Leeds United) – 16/1

Ellis Simms (Coventry City) – 16/1

Sammie Szmodics (Blackburn Rovers) – 16/1

Haji Wright (Coventry City) – 16/1

Elijah Adebayo (Luton Town) – 20/1

Zeki Amdouni (Burnley) – 20/1

Willy Gnonto (Leeds United) – 25/1