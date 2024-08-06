'Rise and fall': Trailer appears for series two of Sky's Mission to Burnley documentary
It was this time last year that the series, commissioned by Sky Documentaries, first hit our TV screens on the eve of Burnley’s Premier League opener against Manchester City.
The first series, which spanned four episodes, covered the very end of the Sean Dyche era and the beginning of Vincent Kompany’s spell, where he guided the Clarets to the top flight with an unforgettable Championship title win.
This series, however, covers the “rise and fall of Burnley FC from inside the locker room”, according to a tagline on a trailer that has emerged on Sky and the Sky Go app.
More details have yet to be released.
During the brief 36-second trailer, there’s footage of angry verbal jousts from inside the dressing room and on the training pitch, as the Clarets struggle – and ultimately fail – to keep their place in the Premier League, suffering a miserable relegation with just 24 points.
There are interviews with Kompany, his former assistant Craig Bellamy, owner Alan Pace and former player Jack Cork, who has since departed the club.
“Do we have a plan and are we going to stick with that plan? Yes,” Pace says to camera, in what appears to be a discussion of how Kompany’s job at the club remained safe despite the on-pitch struggles.
The trailer ends with Kompany appearing to give a sit down interview after his Burnley departure to Bayern Munich just days after the season came to an end.
According to the Sky Planner, series two will air this Friday to coincide with the beginning of the new EFL season.
The caption under the trailer reads: “A look at season two of the Sky Original documentary series telling the story of Burnley FC, with unprecedented access at every level, from the boardroom to the dugout.”
Burnley’s Championship campaign begins at Kenilworth Road on Monday when they face Luton Town.
Now under the management of Scott Parker, the Clarets will be tasked with returning to the top flight at the first attempt.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.