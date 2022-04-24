Burnley vs Wolves player ratings as Nathan Collins, Dwight McNeil and Jack Cork shine

2. Connor Roberts 7.5

Two clean sheets in succession and two decent showings. After a brief moment of madness, when conceding possession in his own penalty area, he really grew into the game. Recovered well numerous times when Wolves attempted to feed the ball out on to their left hand side on the counter, had the measure of Hwang Hee-Chan and always an option on the ball when the Clarets turned it over. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Photo: Catherine Ivill