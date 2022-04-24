Burnley vs Wolves player ratings as Nathan Collins, Dwight McNeil and Jack Cork shine

The Clarets swapped places with Everton — who were due to face Liverpool at Anfield in the Merseyside derby — as Matej Vydra’s second half finish proved decisive.
The Czech striker was Mike Jackson’s only change from the midweek successive over Southampton due to Maxwel Cornet’s absence through injury.
And the 29-year-old, who hadn’t found the net since his equaliser against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, proved his worth when guiding Wout Weghorst’s pass past Jose Sa just after the hour.
1. Nick Pope 8
A ninth clean sheet of the season was never really under any threat. A first half save to deny Jonny looked to be for the cameras while a second half chance for Hwang
Hee-Chan was hit straight down his throat. Made a smart save to keep out Semedo as the winger's strike headed towards the roof of the net. Handling and distribution was excellent. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)
Photo: Stu Forster
2. Connor Roberts 7.5
Two clean sheets in succession and two decent showings. After a brief moment of madness, when conceding possession in his own penalty area, he really grew into the game. Recovered well numerous times when Wolves attempted to feed the ball out on to their left hand side on the counter, had the measure of Hwang Hee-Chan and always an option on the ball when the Clarets turned it over. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)
Photo: Catherine Ivill
3. Charlie Taylor 8
Prevented Semedo from getting on the outside and threatening and limited Jimenez's influence when the striker collected the ball around the box. Deliveries were at a premium on this occasion, but he got forward well to support his team-mates. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)
Photo: Stu Forster
4. Nathan Collins 9
A masterclass in defending from the Republic of Ireland international. Performing way beyond his years alongside Tarkowski as he helped the Clarets to a second clean sheet on the bounce at Turf Moor. Didn't give Silva or Jimenez an inch and made a darting recovery run back towards his own penalty to stall a promising break from the latter. Very, very impressive. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)
Photo: Ian MacNicol