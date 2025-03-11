Burnley v West Brom: Team news, predicted teams and TV details as Clarets chase top spot
The Clarets reduced the gap to the top of the Championship table to just two points on Saturday with a 4-0 rout of Luton Town.
The victory extended Burnley’s unbeaten run in the league to a remarkable 23 games.
With leaders Leeds United not in action until Wednesday, the Clarets could move top of the table with a win and if Sheffield United fail to beat Bristol City.
Scott Parker’s men face a Baggies side that cemented their spot in sixth position with a 1-0 win against QPR on Saturday, when they were forced to hold on with 10 men.
Here’s all the important information ahead of tonight’s fixture:
When and where is the game taking place?
The match is being held at Burnley’s Turf Moor stadium, on Tuesday, March 11. Kick-off is at 7.45pm.
Is it on TV?
Yes. It’s not the selected fixture, but it will be available to watch via the Sky Sports+ channel.
How else can I follow the game?
Burnley FC writer Matt Scrafton will be providing live updates on his X feed, followed by a match report, post-match reaction and further analysis on the Burnley Express’ website.
What’s the latest team news?
Given the quick turnaround, Burnley are likely to have the same pool of players to choose from as they did on Saturday
On the injury front, Jordan Beyer, Bashir Humphreys, Jonjo Shelvey, Aaron Ramsey, Enock Agyei and Mike Tresor all remain sidelined.
As for the Baggies, Semi Ajayi, Jed Wallace and Josh Maja all miss out through injury. Darnell Furling is also suspended after being sent off against QPR on Saturday. The Baggies’ appeal was unsuccessful.
Scott Parker’s pre-match comments
“It’s another tough game on Tuesday against a very well-organised, experienced side.
“They know their way around a football pitch and know their way around this division, so we'll prep now and recover and turn our full focus on Tuesday now in terms of us trying to get another three points and keep rolling.”
What are the predicted teams?
Burnley: Trafford, Roberts, Egan-Riley, Esteve, Pires, Cullen, Brownhill, Hannibal, Edwards, Anthony, Flemming
WBA: Wildsmith, Holgate, Bartley, Heggem, Styles, Fellows, Diakite, Mowatt, Price, Swift, Armstrong
Who is the referee?
Gavin Ward. He’s overseen 24 games so far this season, dishing out 99 yellow cards and six reds. He sent off Hannibal during the 0-0 draw against Stoke City on New Year’s Day.
What are the latest odds?
Burnley: 19/20
Draw: 9/4
WBA: 3/1
Odds according to SkyBet.