BURNLEY, ENGLAND - AUGUST 11: Vincent Kompany, Head Coach of Burnley looks on prior to the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Manchester City at Turf Moor on August 11, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

“There’s no such thing as an easy game in this league, so you have to try and prepare in the best way you think you can get a result.

“Our team shows signs of having something really interesting, something to look forward to and we continue to build on that, whether it’s Tottenham or any other opposition.

“We focus on our own improvements but we still think we can get a result of course.

“I’ve been following Ange Postecoglu for a long time. It’s the continuation of what he did in Australia and Japan as well.

“You can see his team plays the same way as it did in Japan with Celtic and now with Tottenham. The rest is always time.

“Managers like him always have a very clear idea of what they want to achieve and I suppose it takes a few transfer windows, a few moments to adapt but his mentality, his competitiveness will eventually lead to results, I’m quite sure of it.