Burnley v Swansea City: Team news, predicted teams and TV details as Clarets look to get back to winning ways

After facing four away games in five, Burnley are back on familiar ground this weekend when they welcome Swansea City to Turf Moor.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scott Parker’s side will be looking to get back to winning ways after failing to win any of their last four games.

The Clarets were much improved on Thursday night though and were unfortunate not to beat West Brom at The Hawthorns.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Burnley face a Swansea side that are going well in the Championship, sitting ninth in the table and just three points adrift of the play-off spots.

Like Burnley, they’ve also struggled for goals this season, scoring just 11 from their 14 games.

Here’s all the important information ahead of today’s fixture:

When and where is the game taking place?

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - MARCH 16: General view outside the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Brentford FC at Turf Moor on March 16, 2024 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

The match is being held at Burnley’s Turf Moor stadium on Sunday, November 10. Kick-off is at 3pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Is it on TV?

Yes. The game isn’t the main TV pick, but it will still be available to view on the Sky Sports+ channel.

How else can I follow the game?

Burnley FC writer Matt Scrafton will be providing live updates on his Twitter feed, followed by a match report, post-match reaction and further analysis on the Burnley Express’ website.

What’s the latest team news?

Burnley are likely to have the same pool of players to choose from as they did for Thursday night’s trip to West Brom.

Jeremy Sarmiento hobbled off the pitch late on but Scott Parker confirmed it was simply a case of fatigue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jordan Beyer, Hjalmar Ekdal, Joe Worrall, Hannes Delcroix, Aaron Ramsey, Manuel Benson, Nathan Redmond, Mike Tresor and Lyle Foster are all likely to remain sidelined.

As for Swansea, Josh Tymon is back available after serving a one-game ban in midweek, but Andrew Fisher, Ji-Sung Eom and Josh Ginnelly are all sidelined.

Scott Parker’s pre-match comments

“It is a quick turnaround and the most important thing now is recovery, because we won’t have a lot of time on the training field.

“It’s a two-day recovery now so we’ll have to do a lot in meeting rooms and get on the grass and get these boys recovered and freshened up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The fixture timetable has been a bit strange for us this week, it’s certainly gone against us a little bit in terms of recovery time but it is what it is.

“We will go again, we will prep them and we will get ready.”

What are the predicted teams?

Burnley: Trafford, Roberts, Egan-Riley, Esteve, Pires, Cullen, Brownhill, Anthony, Sarmiento, Koleosho, Flemming

Swansea: Vigouroux, Key, Cabango, Darling, Naughton, Grimes, Franco, Ronald, Cullen, Peart-Harris, Vipotnik

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Who is the referee?

David Webb. He’s overseen 10 games so far this season, dishing out 24 yellow cards but no reds. He was the man in charge of Burnley’s 2-1 comeback win against Portsmouth earlier in the season.

What are the latest odds?

Burnley: 10/11

Draw: 23/10

Swansea: 3/1

Odds according to SkyBet.