Burnley v Sunderland: Team news, predicted teams and TV details ahead of first home game

Burnley return to Turf Moor today for their first home game of the season – and it’s already a big one.

Scott Parker’s men take on a Sunderland side that joined them in winning promotion from the Championship last season.

While the Clarets were beaten 3-0 away at Tottenham on the opening day, a scoreline that doesn’t fully reflect how the game panned out, the Black Cats got off to the best start possible, seeing off West Ham by the same scoreline at home.

Burnley failed to score against the Wearside outfit last season, losing 1-0 at the Stadium of Light early on in the campaign before playing out a dramatic stalemate at Turf Moor, in which James Trafford made two late penalty saves.

Both sides have experienced plenty of change since then though – and even though we’re only on the second matchday of the season, this is still a pivotal fixture in the fight for survival.

Here’s all the important information ahead of today’s fixture:

When and where is the game taking place?

Burnley take on Sunderland in their first home game of the season this afternoon. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

The match is being held at Burnley’s Turf Moor stadium on Saturday, August 23. Kick-off is at 3pm.

Is it on TV?

No, it falls behind the UK’s Saturday 3pm blackout.

How else can I follow the game?

Burnley FC writer Matt Scrafton will be providing live updates on his X feed, followed by a match report, post-match reaction and further analysis on the Burnley Express’ website.

What’s the latest team news?

Both Axel Tuanzebe and Bashir Humphreys are back in training for the Clarets, while Armando Broja could be available to make his debut after stepping up his match sharpness this week.

Elsewhere, Jordan Beyer, Connor Roberts and Zeki Amdouni all remain sidelined.

As for Sunderland, Nordi Mukiele are both fitness doubts, while Leo Hjelde, Romaine Mundle, Luke O’Nien, Dennis Cirkin and Aji Alese are all out.

Scott Parker’s pre-match comments

“It's a fixture, our first home game, and I think no matter who we were playing, we'd want to go into this game trying to leave a mark and certainly trying to win the game.

“We're one game in and we've been beaten at Spurs and there were a lot of positives. We go for our second game now and only it's the second game of this season.

“Of course, it's a big game and I totally understand that. It's a game that we need to keep improving, give the best version of ourselves and we'll go into it fully committed to try and get three points and hopefully we come out the better side of that.”

What are the predicted teams?

Burnley: Dubravka, Sonne, Waker, Ekdal, Esteve, Hartman, Cullen, Ugochukwu, Hannibal, Anthony, Foster

Sunderland: Roefs, Hume, Ballard, Seelt, Mandava, Xhaka, Diarra, Sadiki, Talbi, Adingra, Mayenda

Who is the referee?

Michael Salisbury. He’s yet to take charge of a game this season, but he officiated 22 last season, dishing out 71 yellow cards and five reds. He was the man in the middle for Burnley’s 5-0 thrashing of Cardiff City at the start of last season. John Brooks is on VAR duty.

What are the latest odds?

Burnley: 11/8

Draw: 2/1

Sunderland: 21/10

Odds according to SkyBet and are correct at the time of writing.