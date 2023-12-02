Burnley v Sheffield United: Team news, predicted teams and TV details for must-win survival showdown

Burnley find themselves in must-win territory today as they take on relegation rivals Sheffield United at Turf Moor.

The Clarets will be desperate to record their first home win of the campaign after losing seven games on the spin.

It leaves them bottom of the Premier League table on just four points, one behind this afternoon’s opponents who also languish inside the relegation zone.

The performances of Vincent Kompany’s men have improved in recent weeks, but the results are yet to come.

As for the Blades, they’ve also won just one game this season and were comfortably beaten at home to Bournemouth in their last outing.

Here’s all the important information ahead of today’s fixture:

When and where is the game taking place?

The match is being held at Burnley’s Turf Moor stadium on Saturday, December 2. Kick-off is at 3pm.

Is it on TV?

No. The fixture falls behind the UK’s 3pm blackout.

How else can I follow the game?

Burnley FC writer Matt Scrafton will be providing live updates on his Twitter feed, followed by a match report, post-match reaction and further analysis on the Burnley Express’ website.

What’s the latest team news?

Arijanet Muric and Jack Cork are expected to miss out again following their absences against West Ham last week.

Muric is suffering with an infection and still hasn’t trained this week, while Cork remains sidelined with a knock he suffered in training.

Lyle Foster, meanwhile, continues to take a break from football to receive specialist treatment for his mental wellbeing.

The likes of Ameen Al-Dakhil, Hannes Delcroix, Han-Noah Massengo, Manuel Benson, Darko Churlinov, Mike Tresor and Wilson Odobert will all hope to be involved after being left out against West Ham.

As for Sheffield United, they’re without a number of players due to long-term injuries, with Chris Basham (ankle), John Egan (ankle), Daniel Jebbison (illness), Rhian Brewster, Tom Davies and Rhys Norrington-Davies (all thigh) all absent.

Vincent Kompany’s pre-match comments

“It’s that type of fixture. There’s no need to say it any differently than it is, it’s a massive game for both teams.

“It’s part of what you have to face in a career, so for these players that are going to be taking to the field on that day, they’re not the easiest in terms of leading into it but they’re the ones that make you, they’re the ones you have to look forward to.”

What are the predicted teams?

Burnley: Trafford, Vitinho, O’Shea, Beyer, Taylor, Brownhill, Berge, Gudmundsson, Koleosho, Amdouni, Rodriguez

Sheffield United: Foderingham, Ahmedhodzic, Trusty, Robinson, Baldock, Souza, Norwood, Hamer, Thomas, Archer, McBurnie

Who is the referee?

Chris Kavanagh. He’s officiated nine games this season, dishing out 30 yellow cards but no reds. He last oversaw a Burnley game in March 2022 for the 2-0 home defeat to Leicester City.

What are the latest odds?

Burnley: 4/5

Draw: 13/5

Sheffield United: 7/2