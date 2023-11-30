Muric & Cork: Burnley injury update ahead of Sheffield United clash as Vincent Kompany hints at potential issue
and live on Freeview channel 276
Muric missed last week’s 2-1 defeat to West Ham with an infection, while Cork is currently sidelined with a knock he picked up in training.
Providing an update on the duo ahead of Saturday’s return to Turf Moor, manager Vincent Kompany suggested neither will be available once again.
“Aro is still struggling a little bit. Corky is not going to be ready for this week either,” he said.
“Aro has not really trained this week, so we’ll see.”
Kompany is hopeful of having no fresh injury concerns ahead of what many consider to be a must-win clash against Burnley’s relegation rivals.
But the Clarets boss did hint at a potential issue that might have been picked up in training.
When asked if those that were available last week against West Ham remain fit, Kompany replied: “Yeah, but meanwhile we’ve had a training session this morning so the honest answer is that we’ll see. There might be one late phone call I need to get from the doctor tonight.”
Burnley will also remain without Lyle Foster, who continues to take a break to receive specialist treatment for his mental wellbeing.
As for Sheffield United, they’re without a number of players due to long-term injuries, with Chris Basham (ankle), John Egan (ankle), Daniel Jebbison (illness), Rhian Brewster, Tom Davies and Rhys Norrington-Davies (all thigh) all absent.
Jayden Bogle and Vinicius Souza are expected to be fit despite only making it until half-time against Bournemouth last week on their return from knocks.