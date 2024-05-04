Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The in-form Clarets, who have lost just one of their last eight games, host Eddie Howe’s men knowing a win could see them move out of the bottom three for the first time this season.

Last weekend’s 1-1 draw with Manchester United means Burnley are now only two points adrift of Nottingham Forest in 17th, with only three games remaining.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Forest, however, take on bottom side and already relegated Sheffield United, meaning Burnley must realistically pick up something to keep in touch with their relegation rivals.

As for Newcastle, they’re in the hunt for European qualification following an upturn in form which has seen them lose just one of their last six.

Howe’s side bounced back from their 2-0 defeat to Crystal Palace with a 5-1 thrashing of Sheffield United last time out.

Here’s all the important information ahead of today’s fixture:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - MARCH 16: General view as fans make their way to the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Brentford FC at Turf Moor on March 16, 2024 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

When and where is the game taking place?

The match is being held at Burnley’s Turf Moor stadium on Saturday, May 4. Kick-off is at 3pm.

Is it on TV?

No. The game falls behind the UK’s Saturday 3pm blackout.

How else can I follow the game?

Burnley FC writer Matt Scrafton will be providing live updates on his Twitter feed, followed by a match report, post-match reaction and further analysis on the Burnley Express’ website.

What’s the latest team news?

Luca Koleosho is making good progress in his return from a long-term knee injury but this weekend’s game is likely to come too soon.

Elsewhere, Ameen Al-Dakhil, Jordan Beyer, Aaron Ramsey and Nathan Redmond remain sidelined for the remainder of the campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As for Newcastle, Fabian Schar is a doubt after feeling his hamstring against Sheffield United last time out, but Miguel Almiron is back in training.

Former Clarets Nick Pope and Kieran Trippier are both sidelined alongside the likes of Sven Botman, Jamaal Lascelles, Sandro Tonali and Joe Willock.

Vincent Kompany’s pre-match comments

“I want to see more of the same in terms of energy and in terms of how we’ve approached the games in recent weeks.

“There are nine points still left to play for. Three games is not a lot but nine points is a lot and that’s what it’s going to come down to.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s as big an opportunity as you get. Getting to the wire and having something to play for, that’s one of the most powerful things you can do in this game.

“Every season I feel needs to matter and you can make it matter by doing something special in the next three games.

“You have to believe but it’s not just in our hands. If Luton win their next three games, fair play to them, but in the end we still have nine points to play for and that’s a lot of points.”

What are the predicted teams?

Burnley: Muric, Assignon, O’Shea, Esteve, Taylor, Cullen, Berge, Vitinho, Odobert, Bruun Larsen, Foster

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle: Dubravka, Livramento, Burn, Krafth, Hall, Anderson, Guimaraes, Longstaff, Gordon, Murphy, Isak

Who is the referee?

Anthony Taylor. The official has overseen 43 games this season, dishing out 186 yellow cards and eight reds. He took charge of Burnley’s 2-0 defeat to Everton at Turf Moor in December.

What are the latest odds?

Burnley: 12/5

Draw: 29/10

Newcastle: 19/20