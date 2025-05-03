Burnley v Millwall: Team news, predicted teams and TV details as Clarets chase league title in season finale
The league title is on the line for the Clarets, who sit level on points with leaders Leeds United but behind on virtue of goal difference.
If Leeds drop points at Plymouth, Scott Parker’s men will be waiting to pounce with a victory that will see them finish the season on 100 points.
Already-promoted Burnley come into the game off the back of last week’s 5-0 demolition of QPR, which extended their unbeaten run to 32 league games.
They face a Millwall side that still have everything to play for, sitting outside the play-off places on goal difference only.
Here’s all the important information ahead of today’s fixture:
When and where is the game taking place?
The match is being held at Burnley’s Turf Moor stadium on Saturday, May 3. Kick-off is at 12.30pm.
Is it on TV?
Yes. It’s not the featured game, but it will be available to view on Sky Sports+.
How else can I follow the game?
Burnley FC writer Matt Scrafton will be providing live updates on his X feed, followed by a match report, post-match reaction and further analysis on the Burnley Express’ website.
What’s the latest team news?
Burnley will have to make a late call on the fitness of Lyle Foster, who has missed the last four games with a shoulder problem.
Parker will be keen for Foster to be available as he’ll also be without Zian Flemming, who is ineligible to face his parent club.
Elsewhere, Aaron Ramsey will be looking to get involved again after making his first senior appearance in 14 months off the bench against QPR last week.
Jordan Beyer, Bashir Humphreys, Jonjo Shelvey, Enock Agyei, Manuel Benson and Mike Tresor all remain sidelined.
As for Millwall, Ra'ees Bangura-Williams, Joe Bryan and Liam Roberts are all fitness doubts, while former Lukas Jensen is injured alongside Zak Lovelace, Danny McNamara, Camiel Neghli, Calum Scanlon, Murray Wallace and Duncan Watmore.
Scott Parker’s pre-match comments
“We've got a big opportunity ahead of us and we need to go into this with a single focus like we have throughout the year.
“Millwall the same, they're playing for something here, so I think all eyes and all attention all week is now turned to this single game.
“Hopefully, like always, we can go in there and put on a brilliant performance. We’re coming out of the weekend’s game where we were exceptional, so we want to try and execute something like that at that level to win the game.”
What are the predicted teams?
Burnley: Trafford, Roberts, Egan-Riley, Esteve, Pires, Cullen, Hannibal, Brownhill, Koleosho, Anthony, Flemming
Millwall: Evans, Crama, Tanganga, Cooper, Sturge, Saville, De Norre, Cundle, Ivanovic, Azees, Coburn
Who is the referee?
Andrew Kitchen. He’s overseen 29 games this season, dishing out 98 yellow cards and two reds. This will be the sixth time he’s taken charge of a Burnley game this season, having also officiated the fixtures against QPR (0-0 at home), Middlesbrough (1-1 at home), Blackburn Rovers (1-0 win away), Preston North End (0-0 away) and Bristol City (1-0 win at home).
What are the latest odds?
Burnley: 4/7
Draw: 29/10
Millwall: 9/2
Odds according to SkyBet.
