Burnley v Millwall confirmed XIs and team news as Zian Flemming replacement identified

Ashley Barnes has got the nod for Burnley’s season finale against Millwall in the absence of 14-goal striker Zian Flemming.

The Clarets are without the Dutchman as he’s ineligible to face his parent club, even though his season-long loan deal is due to become permanent at the end of the season.

While Lyle Foster is fit enough to return from his shoulder injury, he’s only named among the substitutes, meaning Barnes is the man to fill the Flemming void.

Elsewhere, Marcus Edwards comes back in for Luca Koleosho as Scott Parker makes two changes from last week’s 5-0 thrashing of QPR.

Aaron Ramsey is named on the bench again after making his long-awaited return at Loftus Road following his 14-month absence.

Jordan Beyer, Bashir Humphreys, Jonjo Shelvey, Enock Agyei and Manuel Benson all remain sidelined.

As for Millwall, Alex Neil makes one change to his side from last weekend’s 1-0 win against Swansea City as George Honeyman comes in for Luke Cundle.

Lyle Foster and Ashley Barnes were vying it out for the number nine role in the absence of Zian Flemming. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

The Lions can qualify for the Championship play-offs with a win and if results elsewhere go their way.

TEAMS

Burnley: Trafford, Roberts, Egan-Riley, Esteve, Pires, Cullen, Hannibal, Brownhill, Edwards, Anthony, Barnes

Subs: Hladky, Worrall, Sonne, Laurent, Ramsey, Koleosho, Redmond, Sarmiento, Foster

Millwall: Evans, Crama, Cooper, Tanganga, Sturge, Saville, De Norre, Ivanovic, Honeyman, Azeez, Coburn

Subs: Przewozny, Kelly, Wintle, Leonard, Emakhu, Cundle, Harding, Matthews, Langstaff

Referee: Andrew Kitchen