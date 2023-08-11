Burnley v Manchester City: Team news, predicted line-ups and how to watch

Burnley mark their return to the Premier League tonight when they host Manchester City at Turf Moor.

The clash against the reigning champions will be the curtain raiser to the 2023/24 season in the top flight.

For Clarets fans there will be plenty of optimism in the air after what was a stunning debut campaign under Vincent Kompany’s management.

But they’ve been handed the most difficult game to begin with – last season’s all-conquering treble winners and Vincent Kompany’s former side.

Here’s all the important information ahead of tonight’s fixture:

When and where is the game taking place?

The match is being held at Burnley’s Turf Moor stadium on Friday, August 11. Kick-off is at 8pm.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - MARCH 18: Vincent Kompany, Manager of Burnley, embraces Pep Guardiola, Manager of Manchester City, prior to the Emirates FA Cup Quarter Final match between Manchester City and Burnley at Etihad Stadium on March 18, 2023 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Is it on TV?

Yes. It’s been selected for live coverage on Sky Sports and will be available to watch on Sky Sports’ Main Event and Premier League channels. Coverage begins at 6.30pm.

How else can I follow the game?

Burnley FC writer Matt Scrafton will be providing live updates on the Burnley Express’ website, followed by a match report, post-match reaction and further analysis.

What’s the latest team news?

Vincent Kompany has confirmed Manuel Benson has been suffering with a “niggle”, although he doesn’t expect it to keep the winger out for too long.

Darko Churlinov (recovering from health scare) and Michael Obafemi (hamstring) are expected to be absent while Josh Cullen is a doubt having missed some of the recent friendlies.

In total there are eight players who could make their Burnley debuts, including former Man City goalkeeper James Trafford, who made the move to Turf Moor this summer.

As for City, Pep Guardiola has revealed new signing Josko Gvardiol is available to make his debut while Nathan Ake has also recovered from a knock.

Mateo Kovacic, like his fellow Croatian Gvardiol, is in line to make his first league appearance for the club after making the move from Chelsea.

What are the predicted teams?

Burnley: Trafford, Roberts, Beyer, Al-Dakhil, Vitinho, Brownhill, Cork, Redmond, Zaroury, Amdouni, Foster

Man City: Ederson, Walker, Stones, Dias, Akanji, Rodri, Kovacic, Foden, Bernardo, Grealish, Haaland

Who is the referee?

Craig Pawson. The last time he refereed a Burnley game was on the final day of the 2021/22 season, the 2-1 defeat to Newcastle United which confirmed the club’s relegation to the Championship. Pawson dished out 156 yellow cards and just three reds during the 39 games he officiated last season.

What are the latest odds?

Burnley: 9/1

Draw: 9/2

Blackpool win: 2/7