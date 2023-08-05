Manchester City splash out £77m on new defender who could make his debut against Burnley

The 21-year-old has penned a five-year contract with Pep Guardiola’s side after making the move from RB Leipzig.

The Croatian isn’t available for City’s Community Shield clash against Arsenal on Sunday but could make his debut at Turf Moor on Friday.

“I have always dreamed of one day playing in England and to be doing so now with Manchester City – after the season they have just had – is a real honour for me,” Gvardiol said of his move.

“Anyone who saw Manchester City play last season knows they are the best team in the world. To win the treble says everything you need to know about the quality this team has.

“To be joining City is something very special for me and my family.

“To have the chance to work with Pep Guardiola, too, will be amazing. I know I am not yet the finished article and I am sure my game will progress under the best coach in football.”

LEIPZIG, GERMANY - MARCH 11: Joško Gvardiol of RB Leipzig looks on during the Bundesliga match between RB Leipzig and Borussia Mönchengladbach at Red Bull Arena on March 11, 2023 in Leipzig, Germany. (Photo by Martin Rose/Getty Images)

The centre-back becomes City’s second signing of the summer, following in the footsteps of fellow Croatian Mateo Kovacic.

The experienced midfielder made the move north from Chelsea for a £25m fee.

“To be linking up with Mateo Kovacic will also be special,” Gvardiol added.

“He’s a top footballer and I hope we can both help City achieve another successful season in 2023/24 and then beyond.”