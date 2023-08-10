Burnley confirm their squad numbers for the 2023/24 Premier League season

The Clarets make their return to the top flight on Friday night when they host reigning champions Manchester City at Turf Moor.
It’s been a busy summer for Vincent Kompany since the club’s Championship title, with 10 new signings arriving at Turf Moor.
The latest new recruit, Sander Berge, has been handed the number 16 shirt following his recent move from Sheffield United.
Dara O’Shea, a summer signing from West Brom, takes the number two shirt from Matt Lowton, who departed the club at the end of last season.
James Trafford, meanwhile, takes the number one shirt following his move from Manchester City.
Lawrence Vigouroux (29), Zeki Amdouni (25), Nathan Redmond (15), Luca Koleosho (30) and Jacob Bruun Larsen (34) have all discovered their jersey numbers.
Jordan Beyer, meanwhile, takes the number five shirt having previously worn 36 during his loan spell last season.
The numbers 12, 13, 21 and 23 all remain vacant.
Manuel Benson, who has recently signed a new four-year deal with the club, takes the number 10 shirt, which had been left free following Ashley Barnes’ move to Norwich City at the end of last season.
Squad numbers in full
1 James Trafford
2 Dara O’Shea
3 Charlie Taylor
4 Jack Cork
5 Jordan Beyer
6 CJ Egan Riley
7 Johann Berg Gudmundsson
8 Josh Brownhill
9 Jay Rodriguez
10 Manuel Benson
11 Scott Twine
14 Connor Roberts
15 Nathan Redmond
16 Sander Berge
17 Lyle Foster
18 Hjalmar Ekdal
19 Anass Zaroury
20 Denis Franchi
22 Vitinho
24 Josh Cullen
25 Zeki Amdouni
26 Samuel Bastien
27 Darko Churlinov
28 Ameen Al-Dakhil
29 Lawrence Vigouroux
30 Luca Koleosho
34 Jacob Bruun Larsen
39 Owen Dodgson
44 Dara Costelloe
45 Michael Obafemi
49 Arijanet Muric