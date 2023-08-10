Burnley confirm their squad numbers for the 2023/24 Premier League season

Burnley have confirmed their 2023/24 squad numbers ahead of the new Premier League season.

The Clarets make their return to the top flight on Friday night when they host reigning champions Manchester City at Turf Moor.

It’s been a busy summer for Vincent Kompany since the club’s Championship title, with 10 new signings arriving at Turf Moor.

The latest new recruit, Sander Berge, has been handed the number 16 shirt following his recent move from Sheffield United.

Dara O’Shea, a summer signing from West Brom, takes the number two shirt from Matt Lowton, who departed the club at the end of last season.

James Trafford, meanwhile, takes the number one shirt following his move from Manchester City.

Lawrence Vigouroux (29), Zeki Amdouni (25), Nathan Redmond (15), Luca Koleosho (30) and Jacob Bruun Larsen (34) have all discovered their jersey numbers.

HUELVA, SPAIN - JULY 28: Players of Burnley FC pose for a team photo prior to a Pre Season Friendly Match between Real Betis and Burnley FC at Estadio Nuevo Colombino on July 28, 2023 in Huelva, Spain. (Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images)

Jordan Beyer, meanwhile, takes the number five shirt having previously worn 36 during his loan spell last season.

The numbers 12, 13, 21 and 23 all remain vacant.

Manuel Benson, who has recently signed a new four-year deal with the club, takes the number 10 shirt, which had been left free following Ashley Barnes’ move to Norwich City at the end of last season.

Squad numbers in full

1 James Trafford

2 Dara O’Shea

3 Charlie Taylor

4 Jack Cork

5 Jordan Beyer

6 CJ Egan Riley

7 Johann Berg Gudmundsson

8 Josh Brownhill

9 Jay Rodriguez

10 Manuel Benson

11 Scott Twine

14 Connor Roberts

15 Nathan Redmond

16 Sander Berge

17 Lyle Foster

18 Hjalmar Ekdal

19 Anass Zaroury

20 Denis Franchi

22 Vitinho

24 Josh Cullen

25 Zeki Amdouni

26 Samuel Bastien

27 Darko Churlinov

28 Ameen Al-Dakhil

29 Lawrence Vigouroux

30 Luca Koleosho

34 Jacob Bruun Larsen

39 Owen Dodgson

44 Dara Costelloe

45 Michael Obafemi