Burnley v Luton Town: Team news, predicted teams and TV details for must-win survival showdown

Burnley face Luton Town tonight in a hugely significant encounter down at the bottom end of the Premier League table.

Both sides languish inside the relegation zone, with the Hatters sitting four points ahead of Vincent Kompany’s men with a game in hand still to play.

That makes this game a must-win encounter for the Clarets, who bowed out of the FA Cup in their last outing at the hands of Tottenham.

Luton, meanwhile, were held to a 0-0 draw by League One side Bolton Wanderers, having lost 3-2 to Chelsea in their last league game.

Here’s all the important information ahead of tonight’s fixture:

When and where is the game taking place?

The match is being held at Burnley’s Turf Moor Stadium on Friday, January 12. Kick-off is at 7.45pm.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 26: A general view inside the stadium as the scoreboard shows that the VAR disallows a goal scored by Cody Gakpo of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Liverpool FC at Turf Moor on December 26, 2023 in Burnley, England.

Is it on TV?

Yes, it has been selected for live coverage on TNT Sports. Coverage begins at 7pm.

How else can I follow the game?

Burnley FC writer Matt Scrafton will be providing live updates on his Twitter feed, followed by a match report, post-match reaction and further analysis on the Burnley Express’ website.

What’s the latest team news?

Jordan Beyer, Hjalmar Ekdal, Charlie Taylor and Lyle Foster are all fitness doubts heading into tonight’s game.

Vincent Kompany was asked about their availability during his press conference but the Burnley boss opted to remain tight-lipped and keep his cards close to his chest.

Elsewhere, Sander Berge returns after serving his one-match ban but Luca Koleosho remains a long-term absentee.

As for Luton, Jacob Brown misses out through suspension while Tom Lockyer, Issa Kaboré are also unavailable.

Vincent Kompany’s pre-match comments

“I think we’re past the point where we can deny the fact that we have to look at every opportunity to get results.

“In terms of what our belief is, it’s still that in a game against Luton we can get results. Just like we felt we could get something against Aston Villa and the other teams we’ve played.

“We’re in the frame of mind where that has looked likely, but we have to make it happen.”

What are the predicted teams?

Burnley: Trafford, Vitinho, O’Shea, Beyer, Delcroix, Brownhill, Berge, Gudmundsson, Odobert, Amdouni, Foster

Luton: Kaminski, Osho, Mengi, Bell, Doughty, Barkley, Lokonga, Giles, Townsend, Adebayo, Morris

Who is the referee?

Tony Harrington. He’s overseen nine games this season, dishing out 39 yellow cards and two reds. He was in charge for Burnley’s 1-0 defeat to Manchester United in September.

What are the latest odds?

Burnley: 1/1

Draw: 5/2

Luton: 13/5