Vincent Kompany tight-lipped on injuries to Burnley trio Beyer, Taylor & Foster ahead of huge Luton Town test

Vincent Kompany has opted to keep his cards close to his chest regarding the fitness of some of his key players for Burnley’s must-win encounter against Luton Town.

The Clarets return to league action after their FA Cup defeat to Tottenham with a huge six-pointer against their relegation rivals.

Both sides currently languish inside the bottom three, but the Hatters currently sit four points above the Clarets with a game in hand still to play.

Taylor was forced off with a shoulder problem in the second-half, while Foster was withdrawn at half-time after being spotted hobbling.

Jordan Beyer, meanwhile, also remains a fitness doubt after missing the game against Spurs – having been forced off with an early knock during Burnley’s last league outing against Aston Villa.

Kompany was asked to provide an update on the injured trio, but the Burnley boss opted to remain tight-lipped.

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 30: Jordan Beyer of Burnley leaves the field dejected after suffering an injury during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Burnley FC at Villa Park on December 30, 2023 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

“I’m going to throw Crabbers [Simon Crabtree, head of football media] under the bus here, he advised me that today we say nothing about injuries,” he said.

“I said ‘do you know what, for once Crabbers that’s good advice, I’m going to follow that!’

“He talks a lot, but every now and then I know when to listen. I will say nothing, I follow his advice. I’d rather do that than lie.”