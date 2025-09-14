Burnley v Liverpool: Team news, predicted teams and TV details as reigning champions come to Turf Moor

Burnley face the unenviable task of facing the reigning Premier League champions this weekend on their return from the international break.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Having cruelly been beaten late on at Manchester United prior to the break, life doesn’t get any easier for the Clarets who must now face Liverpool.

Arne Slot’s side have started the season well, sitting atop of the tree once again with three wins from three.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Reds have looked a little vulnerable in all three games though, especially in defence, while the Clarets have shown they can more than compete at this level despite losing two of their three games.

Here’s all the important information ahead of today’s fixture:

When and where is the game taking place?

The match is being held at Burnley’s Turf Moor stadium on Sunday, September 14. Kick-off is at 2pm.

Burnley now face three consecutive home games, two in the league and one in the cup (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

Is it on TV?

Yes, the game has been picked for live coverage on Sky Sports. Coverage begins at 1pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How else can I follow the game?

Burnley FC writer Matt Scrafton will be providing live updates on his X feed, followed by a match report, post-match reaction and further analysis on the Burnley Express’ website.

What’s the latest team news?

Hjalmar Ekdal has trained as normal and should be fine to feature despite coming off with a knock during Sweden’s 2-0 defeat to Kosovo on Monday.

Elsewhere, Jordan Beyer, Connor Roberts and Zeki Amdouni remain sidelined, while Bashir Humphreys, Axel Tuanzebe and Armando Broja continue to step-up their fitness.

As for Liverpool, Curtis Jones has been ruled out while Jeremie Frimpong is a doubt after missing their last two league games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alexander Isak is available to make his debut but is unlikely to start due to a lack of match sharpness.

Scott Parker’s pre-match comments

How do we beat Liverpool? That's a big question for everyone.

You're playing against an elite, world-class team with numerous players in their team who are obviously world-class talent, so we understand the challenge.

As always, it's a 90-minute game of football and we'll go and give the best version of ourselves. We're going to need a lot of things to go our way, we understand that. But we're relishing this opportunity like we have done at the start of this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think that's been the main theme for us, in terms of relishing these opportunities, going up against the best. No doubt we're going up against an extremely good team, which we've seen over many years now, so we're looking forward to it.”

What are the predicted teams?

Burnley: Dubravka, Bruun Larsen, Walker, Ekdal, Esteve, Hartman, Cullen, Ugochukwu, Hannibal, Anthony, Foster

Liverpool: Alisson, Bradley, Konate, van Dijk, Kerkez, Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Wirtz, Salah, Gakpo, Ekitike

Who is the referee?

Michael Oliver. He’s overseen six games so far this season, dishing out 12 yellow cards but no reds. He also took charge of Burnley’s season opener at Tottenham, where he didn’t show a single card. Paul Tierney is on VAR duty.

What are the latest odds?

Burnley: 7/1

Draw: 17/4

Liverpool: 1/3

Odds according to SkyBet and are correct at the time of writing.

Your next Burnley FC read: Former Burnley duo turned managers speak of mutual respect ahead of bitter Yorkshire derby