Burnley v Liverpool: Dermot Gallagher's verdict on red card, penalty and Milos Kerkez incidents

Burnley came out on the wrong side of the key refereeing decisions once again during their last-gasp defeat to Liverpool.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But on this occasion, unlike at Old Trafford two weeks ago, Clarets boss Scott Parker had no complaints with either of the big calls.

The main punishment came in stoppage-time, when Hannibal was penalised for a handball in the box from Jeremie Frimpong’s cross.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It proved to be the decisive moment in the game, with Mo Salah sticking away the resulting penalty to give Liverpool the 1-0 win.

Burnley ended the game with 10 men after midfielder Lesley Ugochukwu had been shown a second yellow five minutes before the end.

But was Liverpool’s Milos Kerkez also a little fortunate to avoid punishment, having been taken off during the first-half after walking a tightrope.

Former referee Dermot Gallagher has provided his views on the incidents in question on Sky Sports’ Ref Watch. Here’s what he had to say:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Referee Michael Oliver dismissed Lesley Ugochukwu for two yellow cards against Liverpool (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s late penalty

"Definitely a penalty. He moves into the ball. His face showed exactly that he knew what he did."

Ugochukwu’s first yellow

"I thought yellow at the time. It's a strong tackle. He gets a bit of the ball, but he does follow through. He catches him on the ankle, but he's low and comes from a short distance, so doesn't get any intensity."

Ugochukwu second yellow

"Why make a challenge like this? This will always be a second yellow card! That's what the rules are.

"Sometimes the referees have to do what they don't like."

Was Kerkez lucky to avoid a second yellow?

"The first one is definitely simulation. No doubt about that. It's a great spot. People don't want to see that in the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"When you see the challenge he makes on the halfway line, you're just never going to send a player off for this. It's just not a second yellow card."

Your next Burnley FC read: Scott Parker's verdict on penalty and red card drama during Burnley v Liverpool