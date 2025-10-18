Burnley v Leeds United: Team news, predicted teams and TV details for crunch showdown

Burnley make their return from the October international break with a big clash against fellow newly-promoted outfit Leeds United.

The Clarets’ one and only victory so far this season has come against a side that followed them up from the Championship, having beaten Sunderland 2-0 back in August.

It’s otherwise been tough going for Scott Parker’s side, who have lost five of their first seven games and sit inside the bottom three.

Leeds, meanwhile, have started well, picking up eight points, four more than Burnley, to sit in 15th place.

Here’s all the important information ahead of today’s fixture:

When and where is the game taking place?

The match is being held at Burnley’s Turf Moor stadium on Saturday, October 18. Kick-off is at 3pm.

Burnley have taken four points from their first three home games this season (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Is it on TV?

No, the game falls behind the UK’s Saturday 3pm blackout.

How else can I follow the game?

Burnley FC writer Matt Scrafton will be providing live updates on his X feed, followed by a match report, post-match reaction and further analysis on the Burnley Express’ website.

What’s the latest team news?

Lyle Foster could still be available for Burnley despite being forced to withdraw from the South Africa squad midway through the international break.

Scott Parker revealed the striker suffered a dead leg and will now be monitored before a decision is made on his availability to face Leeds.

Elsewhere, Connor Roberts has suffered a major setback with his Achilles injury and is now facing months on the sidelines, despite only recently returning to training.

Jordan Beyer and Zeki Amdouni remain long-term concerns.

As for Leeds, goalkeeper Lucas Perri is unlikely to return despite recovering from injury, while Wilfried Gnonto and Dan James remain sidelined. Summer signing Noah Okafor is a doubt with an abductor problem.

Scott Parker’s pre-match comments

“Firstly, this is a very good team we’re facing. We experienced that last season.

“It’s a top team with a lot of quality and a good intensity about their game. They have a brilliant manager too who’s been in there for some time now and you can see that.

“There’s definitely been some little changes to the team and they’ve now got Dominic Calbert-Lewin as a focal point.

“But I think for the majority of it, we’re going to see plenty of similarities to the team we faced last year.”

What are the predicted teams?

Burnley: Dubravka, Walker, Laurent, Tuanzebe, Esteve, Hartman, Cullen, Florentino, Tchaouna, Anthony, Broja

Leeds: Darlow, Bogle, Rodon, Struijk, Gudmundsson, Ampadu, Longstaff, Stach, Aaronson, Harrison, Calvert-Lewin

Who is the referee?

Tim Robinson. He’s overseen just three games so far this season, two in the Championship and one in League One. During those games he’s dished out 14 yellow cards but no reds. He last took charge of a Burnley game in February 2024, when they were beaten 3-1 by Liverpool at Anfield. Tim Wood is on VAR duty.

What are the latest odds?

Burnley: 11/5

Draw: 11/5

Leeds: 5/4

Odds according to SkyBet and are correct at the time of writing.

