Burnley v Crystal Palace: Team news, predicted teams and TV details as Clarets chase first home win

Burnley will be desperate to bounce back from recent disappointment when they host Crystal Palace this afternoon.

Vincent Kompany’s side have lost back-to-back away games in the Premier League, to Brentford and Bournemouth respectively.

The Clarets then followed that up with a disappointing 3-0 loss to Everton in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup.

Having lost four straight games in all competitions and eight of their first 10 league outings, they will be desperate to beat Palace to inject some much-needed positivity into their season.

Roy Hodgson’s side sit 13th in the league on 12 points, but are winless in their last three and have lost their last two.

Here’s all the important information ahead of today’s fixture:

When and where is the game taking place?

The match is being held at Burnley’s Turf Moor stadium on Saturday, November 4. Kick-off is at 3pm.

Is it on TV?

No. The fixture falls behind the UK’s 3pm blackout.

How else can I follow the game?

Burnley FC writer Matt Scrafton will be providing live updates on his Twitter feed, followed by a match report, post-match reaction and further analysis on the Burnley Express’ website.

What’s the latest team news?

Vincent Kompany has revealed Lyle Foster will miss out again having been absent for the games against Bournemouth and Everton.

The striker, who is out through illness, could even be missing until after the international break according to his boss.

Elsewhere, Josh Cullen is suspended having received five yellow cards, while Hjalmar Ekdal, Aaron Ramsey, Manuel Benson and Michael Obafemi all miss out through injury.

There is better news regarding Jordan Beyer, who could make his return after missing the last month with a knee problem.

As for Palace, their key men Michael Olise and Ebere Eze have returned to training following time out on the sidelines. It remains to be seen if today’s game will come too soon for them.

Tyrick Mitchell is expected to be fit despite coming off against Tottenham last week, but Dean Henderson, James Tomkins, Nathan Ferguson are all injured.

Vincent Kompany’s pre-match comments

“Every game you’ve got to put yourself in a frame of mind where you believe you’re going to produce a performance that will get you a result.

“Sometimes a quick turnaround is not such a bad thing, so since yesterday it’s been full focus on Crystal Palace and hopefully giving a good moment to our fans.”

What are the predicted teams?

Burnley: Trafford, Roberts, Beyer, Al-Dakhil, Taylor, Brownhill, Berge, Gudmundsson, Koleosho, Zaroury, Amdouni

Palace: Johnstone, Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell, Doucoure, Lerma, Hughes, Schlupp, Ayew, Edouard

Who is the referee?

Peter Bankes. He’s refereed seven games so far this season, dishing out 42 yellow cards and one red. He was the man in the middle when Burnley registered their one and only league win of the season so far, the 2-1 away victory against Luton Town.

What are the latest odds?

Burnley: 9/5

Draw: 11/5

Palace: 8/5