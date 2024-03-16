Burnley v Brentford: Team news, predicted teams and TV details Clarets chase much-needed win

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

You have to rewind to before Christmas for the last time Vincent Kompany’s men recorded three points with a 2-0 victory against Fulham.

Since then, the Clarets have endured a 10-game winless streak, which leaves them 10 points adrift of safety with just 10 games remaining.

Today they face a Brentford side that have won just one of their last eight league games, a 2-0 victory away to Wolves, with six of those winless games resulting in defeats.

It leaves them 15th in the table, five points ahead of the drop.

Here’s all the important information ahead of today’s fixture:

When and where is the game taking place?

The match is being held at Burnley’s Turf Moor stadium on Saturday, March 16. Kick-off is at 3pm.

Is it on TV?

No. The fixture falls behind the UK’s Saturday 3pm blackout.

How else can I follow the game?

Burnley FC writer Matt Scrafton will be providing live updates on his Twitter feed, followed by a match report, post-match reaction and further analysis on the Burnley Express’ website.

What’s the latest team news?

Jordan Beyer remains a doubt, but Ameen-Al-Dakhil, Han-Noah Massengo, Aaron Ramsey, Luca Koleosho, Nathan Redmond and Lyle Foster are all likely to miss out.

Kompany has, however, suggested there could be a “surprise” return on the cards.

As for Brentford, former Claret Ben Mee will miss out through injury after picking up an ankle injury at the start of the month.

The Bees have a lengthy list of absentees, with Ethan Pinnock, Josh Dasilva, Aaron Hickey, Rico Henry, Christian Norgaard and Kevin Schade also set to miss out.

Sergio Reguilon and Bryan Mbuemo could return though.

Vincent Kompany’s pre-match comments

“We need the three points. We need goals and we need to win games.

“I can’t sit here and say the lads haven’t given everything. Sometimes they have come short and sometimes it’s been because we’ve not played well, but most of the time they’ve given everything and it’s been close.

“In these types of situations, they can often turn. You can turn misfortune into something that gives you results. We just have to do everything we can, at least mentally, to believe that moment can be against Brentford.”

What are the predicted teams?

Burnley: Trafford, Assignon, O’Shea, Esteve, Taylor, Cullen, Berge, Vitinho, Bruun Larsen, Odobert, Fofana

Brentford: Flekken, Zanka, Collins, Ajer, Roerslev, Janelt, Norgaard, Onyeka, Reguilon, Wissa, Toney

Who is the referee?

Darren Bond. He’s officiated 19 games this season, dishing out 85 yellow cards and two reds. He oversaw Burnley’s 2-2 draw at home to Fulham in February.

What are the latest odds?

Burnley: 2/1

Draw: 13/5

Brentford: 23/20