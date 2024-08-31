Burnley v Blackburn Rovers: Team news, predicted teams and TV details for East Lancashire derby

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Burnley end a hectic week with the biggest game of them all, the derby against Blackburn Rovers at Turf Moor.

The Clarets will be looking to maintain the bragging rights when they welcome their neighbours, having not lost to Rovers since 2010.

They don’t come into the game in the best of form though, having suffered back-to-back defeats this week losing 1-0 to Sunderland in the league before a 2-0 defeat to Wolves in the Carabao Cup.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They face a Blackburn side that sit above them in the table having taken seven points from their first three league games. They were knocked out of the cup in midweek though at the hands of League One Blackpool.

Here’s all the important information ahead of today’s fixture:

When and where is the game taking place?

The match is being held at Burnley’s Turf Moor stadium on Saturday, August 31. Kick-off is at 12.30pm.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - MARCH 16: A general view of daffodils planted outside the stadim prior to the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Brentford FC at Turf Moor on March 16, 2024 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Is it on TV?

Yes, the game is being screened live on Sky Sports. Coverage begins at 11am on the Sky Sports Football channel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How else can I follow the game?

Burnley FC writer Matt Scrafton will be providing live updates on his Twitter feed, followed by a match report, post-match reaction and further analysis on the Burnley Express’ website.

What’s the latest team news?

The Clarets are sweating over the fitness of Josh Cullen and Luca Koleosho, who have missed the last two games with knocks.

Elsewhere, the likes of Jordan Beyer, Hannes Delcroix, Hjalmar Ekdal, Aaron Ramsey, Enock Agyei, Mike Tresor and Nathan Redmond are all expected to miss out again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As for Blackburn, Harry Pickering or Danny Batth are both doubts after picking up knocks during the midweek cup defeat to Blackpool.

Scott Parker’s pre-match comments

“They’re a good side, they’ve got some good individual players and the manager has done a good job there in that sense.

“There’s a tough challenge that we face but I will probably be referencing that most weeks. This is a tough league with certain individuals and talents that can cause teams problems.

“We need to prep and be ready for the issues they bring us and likewise, on the flipside, we need to see how we can hurt them and show our dominance as well.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What are the predicted teams?

Burnley: Trafford, Roberts, Worrall, Esteve, Pires, Massengo, Brownhill, Mejbri, Hountondji, Anthony, Foster

Blackburn: Pears, Beck, Brittain, Carter, Hyam, Rankin-Costelloe, Dolan, Travis, Tronstad, Hedges, Ohashi

Who is the referee?

Tony Harrington. He oversaw 21 games last season, dishing out 85 yellow cards and three reds. He was in charge of the 1-1 draw against Luton Town last season, where the Hatters scored a controversial late equaliser.

What are the latest odds?

Burnley: 4/5

Draw: 13/5

Blackburn: 16/5

Odds according to SkyBet.