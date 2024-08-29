Cullen, Koleosho, Tresor and long-term absentees: Burnley injury update ahead of Blackburn Rovers derby

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Josh Cullen and Luca Koleosho face a race against time to be fit for Burnley’s derby against Blackburn Rovers.

The duo have missed the games against Sunderland and Wolves this week with what is thought to be slight knocks.

While there’s a slim chance they could make it back in time for Saturday’s lunchtime kick-off at Turf Moor, head coach Scott Parker admitted time is not on their side.

“I think we’re pretty clean really,” Parker said, when asked about the latest injury news.

“Josh is on the grass, so we’ll see where he is a little bit closer to the game.

“There’s a chance for both Josh and Luca. Again, we will be back out on the grass today and we will see where they are.

“Of course it’s getting a little bit tight with only two days out, but we’ll probably just make a late call on them.

“In terms of long-term injuries, they are where they are, they are progressing forward but nothing fresh in that sense.”

The Clarets are still without a number of players through injury, with the likes of Jordan Beyer, Hannes Delcroix, Hjalmar Ekdal, Aaron Ramsey, Enock Agyei and Nathan Redmond yet to feature this season.

When asked if any of those players could be back involved after the upcoming international break, Parker said: “There’s maybe a couple. Enock will probably be back after the international break, he’s progressed quite well, so we’re probably looking at him.

“The others are probably a bit slower, Delcroix maybe after the international break, maybe he’s a bit closer. But maybe the others are a bit off that.”

One player who hasn’t featured at all this summer is Mike Tresor. Parker recently revealed the Belgian winger had been suffering with some health and injury problems, but providing a latest update today, Burnely’s boss confirmed he was now back with the club.

“Mike Tresor is back now and we’re hoping he will be around the training group, depending on the problems he’s had with his injury,” he said.

“He’s back with us. It’s a bit of a slow one, we don’t want to push too much or push too early, we need to take care with that situation.”