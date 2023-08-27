Burnley return to action today when they take on Aston Villa in their second game of the 2023/24 Premier League season.

The Clarets weren’t in action last week after their scheduled fixture against Luton Town was postponed owing to the ongoing ground improvements at the Hatters’ Kenilworth Road stadium.

By the time Vincent Kompany’s men line up against Villa this afternoon, 16 days will have passed since the club’s Premier League opener against Manchester City.

As for Unai Emery’s side, they bounced back from their opening day defeat to Newcastle United in emphatic style, overcoming Everton 4-0 before thrashing Hibernian 5-0 in the first leg of their Europa Conference League qualifier.

Here’s all the important information ahead of today’s fixture:

When and where is the game taking place?

The match is being held at Burnley’s Turf Moor stadium on Sunday, August 27. Kick-off is at 2pm.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - AUGUST 11: An aerial view of Turf Moor stadium before the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Manchester City on August 11, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Is it on TV?

No, it’s not been selected for live coverage. The game has been moved to the Sunday owing to Villa’s participation in the Europa Conference League qualifiers either side of the fixture.

How else can I follow the game?

Burnley FC writer Matt Scrafton will be providing live updates on the Burnley Express’ website, followed by a match report, post-match reaction and further analysis.

What’s the latest team news?

Kompany has revealed Michael Obafemi is still some time away from making his return for Burnley.

The forward remains sidelined with a hamstring issue he suffered while away on international duty with the Republic of Ireland at the end of last season.

The 23-year-old underwent successful surgery to resolve the injury at the start of July, but a return isn’t on the cards just yet.

Elsewhere, the Clarets are still without Darko Churlinov who suffered a serious health scare in June.

Anass Zaroury, meanwhile, will also be absent for the game against Aston Villa on Sunday as he serves the first of his three-match suspension.

It comes after the Moroccan was shown a red card during Burnley’s opening fixture of the season against Manchester City for a cynical foul on Kyle Walker.

One player who could make his Burnley debut this weekend is Aaron Ramsey, who – somewhat ironically – recently arrived from Sunday’s opponents Aston Villa.

As for Unai Emery’s side, they could be without goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez after he was brought off at half-time against Hibernian in midweek.

Aaron Ramsey’s brother Jacob will miss out with an ankle complaint, while Àlex Moreno (hamstring), Philippe Coutinho (hamstring), Leander Dendoncker (muscular), Tyrone Mings (knee) and Emiliano Buendía (knee) are all sidelined.

Vincent Kompany’s pre-match comments

“They’re an impressive squad. You can see it’s one of these squads that is settled in the Premier League now and they’ve been able to have a few rounds of recruitment and a few rounds of developing their own players.

“It’s a robust team, athletic, good speed, definitely worth being part of the discussion for the top eight in England which is of such a high standard and such a high level.

“I’ve already gathered there’s not going to be any easy games for us this season, so we will approach it the same way of any other game and try and give ourselves a chance of winning the game.”

Unai Emery’s pre-match comments

“They are a very good, organised team. They will demand from us defensively and when they play without the ball, they go man to man.

"We have to be demanding in how we can be consistent in 90 minutes playing and avoiding their organisation.

"I am sharing with our players the challenge of Sunday, we have to respect them because they deserve it. From minute one we have to face them like they are and we have to do all our best.”

What are the predicted teams?

Burnley: Trafford, Roberts, O’Shea, Al-Dakhil, Vitinho, Cullen, Brownhill, Berge, Benson, Foster, Amdouni

Aston Villa: Martínez, Cash, Konsa, Torres, Digne, Kamara, Douglas Luiz, Bailey, Diaby, McGinn, Watkins

Who is the referee?

Michael Salisbury. He’s yet to officiate a game so far this season but last term he oversaw 31 games, dishing out 110 yellow cards and four reds. One of those reds came in a Burnley game in April, when Sheffield United goalkeeper Wes Foderingham was dismissed during the Clarets’ 2-0 win at Turf Moor.

What are the latest odds?

Burnley: 23/10

Draw: 5/2

Aston Villa win: 11/10