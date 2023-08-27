News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Prigozhin: Wagner chief among 10 confirmed dead in Russian jet crash
Police officer ‘seriously injured’ after being hit by train
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
The richest Lancashire businesspeople unveiled in North West Rich List
Live

Burnley v Aston Villa: Build-up, team news & live match updates as Clarets chase first win

After over two weeks without a game, Vincent Kompany’s men return to action today with a home clash against Aston Villa.
Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 27th Aug 2023, 11:00 BST

Follow our blog for pre-match build-up, team news, live match updates and post-match reaction.

Burnley v Aston Villa - live updates

Show new updates
14:48 BST

HALF TIME

HT: Burnley 0-2 Villa

Just like the opening game, the Clarets are two down at the break and have a mountain to climb.

Ruthless finishing from Unai Emery’s side but Vincent Kompany’s men have been cut open too easily.

14:47 BST

45+2 - Booking

Sander Berge follows his midfield partner Josh Cullen in receiving a yellow card for a blatant pull back on Ollie Watkins. Once again, no complaints.

14:45 BST

45 - Added time

Just the three minutes to be added on at the end of the first-half.

14:43 BST

43 - Close!

We’ve barely seen Zeki Amdouni today but he’s just burst into life, collecting the ball 30 yards out, beating his man with a bit of skill before firing narrowly over. Really good effort that.

14:38 BST

39 - Yellow

Josh Cullen is booked for a needless foul on Boubacar Kamara. No complaints with that one.

14:37 BST

37 - Close

Almost a third for Villa and it’s all of Burnley’s own doing. Luca Koleosho gifts the ball to Villa down their right when he really didn’t need to. Unai Emery’s men work the ball into the centre where Ollie Watkins is only just crowded out inside the six-yard box. James Trafford might have even been forced into a save.

14:35 BST

35 - Over

Believe it or not, Matty Cash has just come close again. He’s just let fly with a powerful volley which took a wicked deflection to loop towards goal, but thankfully it nestles on the roof of the net.

14:32 BST

32 - Good defending

Hannes Delcroix does well to cover across as Mo Diaby looks to go one-on-one with James Trafford. Thankfully Delcroix makes the all-important interception before Diaby is able to get a shot off.

14:31 BST

31 - Half chance...or not

Lyle Foster is set free in behind Villa’s backline and looks to take it around the keeper, but his touch is far too heavy.

The linesman’s flag is raised, albeit belatedly.

14:23 BST

24 - Over

Diego Carlos flicks a header over from a Villa cross. The away side are understandably full of confidence here.

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:BurnleyAston Villa