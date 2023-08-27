Burnley v Aston Villa: Build-up, team news & live match updates as Clarets chase first win
Follow our blog for pre-match build-up, team news, live match updates and post-match reaction.
Burnley v Aston Villa - live updates
HALF TIME
HT: Burnley 0-2 Villa
Just like the opening game, the Clarets are two down at the break and have a mountain to climb.
Ruthless finishing from Unai Emery’s side but Vincent Kompany’s men have been cut open too easily.
45+2 - Booking
Sander Berge follows his midfield partner Josh Cullen in receiving a yellow card for a blatant pull back on Ollie Watkins. Once again, no complaints.
45 - Added time
Just the three minutes to be added on at the end of the first-half.
43 - Close!
We’ve barely seen Zeki Amdouni today but he’s just burst into life, collecting the ball 30 yards out, beating his man with a bit of skill before firing narrowly over. Really good effort that.
39 - Yellow
Josh Cullen is booked for a needless foul on Boubacar Kamara. No complaints with that one.
37 - Close
Almost a third for Villa and it’s all of Burnley’s own doing. Luca Koleosho gifts the ball to Villa down their right when he really didn’t need to. Unai Emery’s men work the ball into the centre where Ollie Watkins is only just crowded out inside the six-yard box. James Trafford might have even been forced into a save.
35 - Over
Believe it or not, Matty Cash has just come close again. He’s just let fly with a powerful volley which took a wicked deflection to loop towards goal, but thankfully it nestles on the roof of the net.
32 - Good defending
Hannes Delcroix does well to cover across as Mo Diaby looks to go one-on-one with James Trafford. Thankfully Delcroix makes the all-important interception before Diaby is able to get a shot off.
31 - Half chance...or not
Lyle Foster is set free in behind Villa’s backline and looks to take it around the keeper, but his touch is far too heavy.
The linesman’s flag is raised, albeit belatedly.
24 - Over
Diego Carlos flicks a header over from a Villa cross. The away side are understandably full of confidence here.