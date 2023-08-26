After a weekend off, Burnley return to action this weekend when they take on Aston Villa on Sunday afternoon (2pm).

Vincent Kompany’s men didn’t play last week after their scheduled fixture, the trip to Luton Town, was postponed owing to ongoing ground improvements at their Kenilworth Road stadium.

By contrast, their opponents Villa beat Everton convincingly 4-0 before thrashing Scottish side Hibernian 5-0 in the first leg of their Europa Conference League qualifier.

The Clarets will definitely be without Anass Zaroury through suspension following his red card against Man City, while Darko Churlinov (health scare) and Michael Obafemi (hamstring) both remain sidelined.

With that in mind, here’s how we think Kompany’s side might line up...

Back to it

GK - James Trafford Expected to keep hold of the number one shirt after making his debut against Man City on the opening weekend.

RB - Connor Roberts Starting position will depend on whether Kompany sticks with a back five or reverts to the flat-back four.