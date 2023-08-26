News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
Police officer ‘seriously injured’ after being hit by train
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
The richest Lancashire businesspeople unveiled in North West Rich List
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears

Burnley predicted line-up vs Aston Villa as recent signing eyes debut against his old side - gallery

After a weekend off, Burnley return to action this weekend when they take on Aston Villa on Sunday afternoon (2pm).
Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 26th Aug 2023, 11:00 BST

Vincent Kompany’s men didn’t play last week after their scheduled fixture, the trip to Luton Town, was postponed owing to ongoing ground improvements at their Kenilworth Road stadium.

By contrast, their opponents Villa beat Everton convincingly 4-0 before thrashing Scottish side Hibernian 5-0 in the first leg of their Europa Conference League qualifier.

The Clarets will definitely be without Anass Zaroury through suspension following his red card against Man City, while Darko Churlinov (health scare) and Michael Obafemi (hamstring) both remain sidelined.

With that in mind, here’s how we think Kompany’s side might line up...

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - AUGUST 11: Vincent Kompany, Head Coach of Burnley gives the team instructions during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Manchester City at Turf Moor on August 11, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

1. Back to it

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - AUGUST 11: Vincent Kompany, Head Coach of Burnley gives the team instructions during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Manchester City at Turf Moor on August 11, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images) Photo: Nathan Stirk

Photo Sales
Expected to keep hold of the number one shirt after making his debut against Man City on the opening weekend.

2. GK - James Trafford

Expected to keep hold of the number one shirt after making his debut against Man City on the opening weekend. Photo: Michael Regan

Photo Sales
Starting position will depend on whether Kompany sticks with a back five or reverts to the flat-back four.

3. RB - Connor Roberts

Starting position will depend on whether Kompany sticks with a back five or reverts to the flat-back four. Photo: Nathan Stirk

Photo Sales
With a few murmurs over the fitness of Jordan Beyer, it could be that O'Shea gets the nod at centre-back.

4. CB - Dara O'Shea

With a few murmurs over the fitness of Jordan Beyer, it could be that O'Shea gets the nod at centre-back. Photo: Nathan Stirk

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:BurnleyAston VillaLuton Town