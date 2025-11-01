Burnley v Arsenal: Team news, predicted teams and TV details as league leaders come to town

Burnley will have to upset the league leaders if they’re to make it three Premier League wins on the bounce.

Scott Parker’s side now boast a five-point gap to the relegation zone after beating Leeds United and Wolves in successive weeks.

With 10 points to their name from their first nine games, the Clarets will be more than satisfied with the start they’ve made to the season.

But up next are title favourites Arsenal, who lead the way by four points having taken 22 points from their first nine games.

Mikel Arteta’s side, who have conceded just three goals, claimed a narrow 1-0 win over Crystal Palace in their last league outing.

Here’s all the important information ahead of today’s fixture:

When and where is the game taking place?

League leaders Arsenal are the visitors to Turf Moor this weekend (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

The match is being held at Burnley’s Turf Moor stadium on Saturday, November 1. Kick off is at 3pm.

Is it on TV?

No, the game falls behind the UK’s Saturday 3pm blackout.

How else can I follow the game?

Burnley FC writer Matt Scrafton will be providing live updates on his X feed, followed by a match report, post-match reaction and further analysis on the Burnley Express’ website.

What’s the latest team news?

Lyle Foster made a scoring return from injury last weekend at Wolves, netting the dramatic late winner after missing the previous game with a dead leg.

Elsewhere, Jordan Beyer, Connor Roberts and Zeki Amdouni all remain long-term absentees.

As for Arsenal, they remain without Noni Madueke, Martin Odegaard, Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus.

Scott Parker’s pre-match comments

“The aim is to get a result, while understanding the difficulty of this game.

“This is a top team that have been together for some time and they're the favourites to win the division this year, so there's a big, big challenge for us.

“But we'll go into this as best we can prepped and try and give the best version of ourselves to try and get a result for sure.

“We're going to need certain ingredients as always. We're going to need to be optimum in probably every facet of our game

“But like I said, over the course of this start to the season, we've had some difficult fixtures and we've been very, very competitive.

“I'd like to think again this weekend that will be our aim, while also having an understanding of what we're up against.”

What are the predicted teams?

Burnley: Dubravka, Walker, Laurent, Tuanzebe, Esteve, Hartman, Florentino, Cullen, Ugochukwu, Anthony, Flemming

Arsenal: Raya, Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori, Rice, Zubimendi, Eze, Saka, Trossard, Gyokeres

Who is the referee?

Chris Kavanagh. He’s overseen 13 games so far this season, dishing out 48 yellow cards and two reds. He last took charge of a Burnley game in December 2023 for the 5-0 thrashing of Sheffield United. Rob Jones is on VAR duty.

What are the latest odds?

Burnley: 9/1

Draw: 9/2

Arsenal: 2/7

Odds according to SkyBet and are correct at the time of writing.

