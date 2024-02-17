Burnley v Arsenal: Team news, predicted teams and TV details as Clarets chase surprise survival boost

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Vincent Kompany’s men were beaten 3-1 by Liverpool last time out, despite producing an encouraging display in front of a record crowd at Anfield.

The result means the Clarets remain 19th in the table, seven points adrift of safety.

As for Arsenal, they continued their resurgent form with a 6-0 thrashing of West Ham, keeping them within touch of leaders Liverpool and chasing Manchester City.

Here’s all the important information ahead of today’s fixture:

When and where is the game taking place?

The match is being held at Burnley’s Turf Moor Stadium on Saturday, February 17. Kick-off is at 3pm.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 03: General view looking over the stadium during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Fulham FC at Turf Moor on February 03, 2024 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Is it on TV?

No, the game falls behind the UK’s Saturday 3pm blackout.

How else can I follow the game?

Burnley FC writer Matt Scrafton will be providing live updates on his Twitter feed, followed by a match report, post-match reaction and further analysis on the Burnley Express’ website.

What’s the latest team news?

Lyle Foster joins Luca Koleosho and Nathan Redmond on the sidelines after undergoing surgery on a “chronic” issue, Vincent Kompany has confirmed.

The striker was a surprise absentee for last week’s 3-1 defeat to Liverpool with what manager Kompany described as a “muscle injury”.

Speaking ahead of today’s clash at Turf Moor, the Clarets boss revealed the 23-year-old will be missing for a prolonged period after undergoing an operation.

Jordan Beyer also remains out with a knock, but Charlie Taylor should be back in contention.

As for Arsenal, Jurrien Timber, Thomas Partey and Fabio Vieira are all out, while Oleksandr Zinchenko, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Emile Smith Rowe and Gabriel Jesus are all doubts.

Vincent Kompany’s pre-match comments

“They’re a top team, but it doesn’t change from when we played Spurs, when we played Liverpool, when we played Man City not long ago. You need a few things to go your way, you need exceptional performances and at the end these teams have always got tools to hurt you, but you need to make the most of your moments.

“We certainly had enough moments across all of those games, but we didn’t make the most of them.

“It’s about practice and belief. You have to believe when you get into this situation next time it’s in the back of the net.

“We have to take it game by game. We’ve been too close in those games so far to think we can’t do something, to think we can’t create a moment for us.

“You can’t wait for momentum. The key thing is to build the momentum throughout a period of games and you can’t wait for it to happen, you have to go and get it.”

What are the predicted teams?

Burnley: Trafford, Assignon, O’Shea, Esteve, Delcroix, Brownhill, Berge, Ramsey, Odobert, Amdouni, Fofana

Arsenal: Raya, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior, Rice, Odegaard, Havertz, Saka, Trossard, Martinelli

Who is the referee?

Jarred Gillett. He’s overseen 18 games this season, dishing out 76 yellow cards and three reds. He took charge of Burnley’s 1-0 defeat to Wolves in December.

What are the latest odds?

Burnley: 9/1

Draw: 9/2

Arsenal: 2/7