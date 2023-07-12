News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

Burnley unveil their new home shirt ahead of their Premier League return

Burnley have unveiled their new shirt ahead of the club’s return to the Premier League.
Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 12th Jul 2023, 12:06 BST- 2 min read
Updated 12th Jul 2023, 12:13 BST
Read More
Burnley's former goalkeeping coach of 12 years reunites with Sean Dyche at Evert...

The new Umbro shirt features the traditional claret and blue colours with a collar and cuffs.

The shirt is now available to pre-order at a price of £55. The junior version, which includes the Dude Perfect sponsor, costs £45.

Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The kit will be on sale in store and online on Saturday, July 15.

"Burnley Football Club are delighted to reveal the home kit for the upcoming 2023/24 Premier League season,” the Clarets said.

“The key theme of this brand-new kit is respecting the old but embracing the new, as the Clarets make a much-anticipated return to the Premier League with a design inspired by the 1994 home shirt.

"The iconic '94 kit was worn the year the club were successfully promoted to the second tier of English football, in a play-off victory against Stockport County.”

Josh Cullen models Burnley's 2023/24 Premier League shirt. Picture: Burnley FCJosh Cullen models Burnley's 2023/24 Premier League shirt. Picture: Burnley FC
Josh Cullen models Burnley's 2023/24 Premier League shirt. Picture: Burnley FC
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

To celebrate the kit launch, the fan zone at Turf Moor will be open from 9am until 5pm on Saturday with a host of activities for fans to enjoy.

New gambling sponsor and casino operator W88 adorns the front of the kit after linking up with the Clarets for the 2023/24 season.

It replaces Greater Manchester-based company Classic Football Shirts, who sponsored the club’s shirts during last season’s Championship-winning campaign.

According to the Clarets, W88 will also work “hand in hand” with the club on community projects and charitable activities.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The news comes just two months after the Premier League announced it will be banning gambling sponsorship from the front of matchday shirts by the end of the 2025/26 season.

Burnley director Stuart Hunt claims a sponsorship of this nature will play a “significant role” in helping the club compete in the top flight.

“Following lengthy discussions we are pleased to confirm W88 as our front of shirt sponsor for the upcoming season,” he said.

“As a newly-promoted club, a partnership such as this plays a significant role in helping us to compete in the Premier League.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“W88 have established successful relationships with several Premier League clubs and sports brands across the globe and we have been impressed by their experience, knowledge and proactive nature in this area.

“I’m looking forward to developing a successful partnership together over the course of the season.”

Related topics:Premier LeagueBurnleyTurf MoorGreater Manchester