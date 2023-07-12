Burnley unveil their new home shirt ahead of their Premier League return

The new Umbro shirt features the traditional claret and blue colours with a collar and cuffs.

The shirt is now available to pre-order at a price of £55. The junior version, which includes the Dude Perfect sponsor, costs £45.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The kit will be on sale in store and online on Saturday, July 15.

"Burnley Football Club are delighted to reveal the home kit for the upcoming 2023/24 Premier League season,” the Clarets said.

“The key theme of this brand-new kit is respecting the old but embracing the new, as the Clarets make a much-anticipated return to the Premier League with a design inspired by the 1994 home shirt.

"The iconic '94 kit was worn the year the club were successfully promoted to the second tier of English football, in a play-off victory against Stockport County.”

Josh Cullen models Burnley's 2023/24 Premier League shirt. Picture: Burnley FC

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To celebrate the kit launch, the fan zone at Turf Moor will be open from 9am until 5pm on Saturday with a host of activities for fans to enjoy.

New gambling sponsor and casino operator W88 adorns the front of the kit after linking up with the Clarets for the 2023/24 season.

It replaces Greater Manchester-based company Classic Football Shirts, who sponsored the club’s shirts during last season’s Championship-winning campaign.

According to the Clarets, W88 will also work “hand in hand” with the club on community projects and charitable activities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The news comes just two months after the Premier League announced it will be banning gambling sponsorship from the front of matchday shirts by the end of the 2025/26 season.

Burnley director Stuart Hunt claims a sponsorship of this nature will play a “significant role” in helping the club compete in the top flight.

“Following lengthy discussions we are pleased to confirm W88 as our front of shirt sponsor for the upcoming season,” he said.

“As a newly-promoted club, a partnership such as this plays a significant role in helping us to compete in the Premier League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“W88 have established successful relationships with several Premier League clubs and sports brands across the globe and we have been impressed by their experience, knowledge and proactive nature in this area.