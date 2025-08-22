Burnley unveil details for player arrivals ahead of first home game against Sunderland

Burnley have released details about their new player arrival initiative ahead of their first home game of the season.

Scott Parker’s side return to Turf Moor to take on fellow newly-promoted side Sunderland, a week on from their opening day 3-0 defeat to Tottenham.

The Black Cats, meanwhile, got off to the perfect start, beating West Ham at home by the same scoreline.

Ahead of the game, the Clarets have released more details about the new player arrival initiative that forms part of the so-called Turf Moor ‘transformation’.

For their Premier League campaign, players will now arrive to all home games on a team bus to be greeted by the Clarets faithful.

When and where will the bus arrive?

The team bus will arrive at the North-East corner of the stadium, opposite the fanzone.

Burnley are gearing up for their first home game of the season against Sunderland tomorrow (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Supporters are encouraged to be in place from 1pm to welcome manager Scott Parker and the team off the bus.

The away team bus will also arrive in this new area, after the Clarets have entered the stadium.

Taking place in a phased approach, the new player arrival area will undergo further work, with the addition of LED screens.

What other changes can be expected?

Burnley have previously revealed several changes to Turf Moor for the 2025/26 season.

These include the relocation of the tunnel area to the other side of the Cricket Field Stand, as well as the switching of the home and away fans.

According to the club, this is allow for a “more impactful walk-out experience”. It’s also hoped these alterations will build “stronger links between fans and players and help create an impactful atmosphere”.

It also means a change in exit routes for visiting fans, who will enter and depart the stadium via Ormerod Yard, next to the cricket pitch. Burnley fans will no longer have access to this route.

Further improvements – such as a new first-floor level in the Cricket Field Stand, with a balcony, upgraded toilets and refreshment kiosks – are scheduled to take place over the coming months.

