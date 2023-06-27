Vincent Kompany’s men brought in their third summer signing last week after completing the signature of centre-back Dara O’Shea from West Brom.

The Irishman, who penned a four-year deal at Turf Moor, was acquired for a rumoured £7m fee.

Elsewhere, Jordan Beyer and Michael Obafemi saw their loan moves turned permanent following the end of last season’s Championship-winning campaign.

But as is always the way, the rumour mill never stops turning and there’s been plenty of names linked with a switch to East Lancashire in recent days.

Here’s the latest news:

Kyogo Furuhashi

Zian Flemming scored 15 goals for Millwall last season

The Celtic star is a target for Burnley according to national reports.

The Mirror suggest the Clarets are now looking towards the 28-year-old after being priced out of a deal for last season’s loan sensation Nathan Tella, who looks to be remaining with Southampton.

It’s claimed a list of alternative targets has been assembled by Kompany and among the names is Kyogo, who banged in 34 goals in 50 games last season to fire Celtic to the domestic treble.

New Hoops boss Brendan Rodgers, who has returned to Celtic Park for a second spell following Ange Postecoglu’s move to Tottenham, is reportedly desperate for Kyogo to stay but is “braced” for interest from English sides.

Unsurprisingly, Spurs have also been linked with the Japanese forward since Postecoglu’s switch to North London.

Zian Flemming

Burnley have reportedly tested the waters with an initial offer for the Millwall forward.

The Dutchman scored 15 goals for the Lions in his debut season in English football following his £1.7m arrival from Fortuna Sittard.

Reports in South London claim that, should Flemming be allowed to depart, a club record fee would have to be recouped.

As it stands, the most money Millwall have received from a sale was £8m from Middlesbrough for George Saville in 2019.

Despite rejecting Burnley’s opening salvo, it’s claimed Millwall have already started to identify replacements and are interested in bringing QPR striker Lyndon Dykes to the Den.

Jean Butez

It’s claimed the Clarets have turned to Antwerp stopper Jean Butez after being priced out of a move for Anderlecht’s Bart Verbruggen.

Kompany had seemingly made Verbruggen his number one target, but it appears Premier League rivals Brighton have won the race for the 20-year-old’s signature.

Instead, the Clarets have turned their attention to Butez, who helped Antwerp win the Belgian league title last season, keeping 20 clean sheets in 40 games.

Burnley are now preparing to step up their interest in the coming days, according to reports, while Copenhagen’s Kamil Grabara is also thought to be an alternative.