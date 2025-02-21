Burnley team news vs Sheffield Wednesday as Scott Parker hands out first start

Scott Parker has made two changes to his Burnley side for tonight’s pivotal clash against Sheffield Wednesday.

The Clarets come into the game looking to reignite their promotion push after falling five points behind the automatic promotion places with last week’s goalless draw against Preston North End.

However, with the top two facing one another on Monday night, Parker’s side have a priceless opportunity to cut the gap with a victory under the lights at Turf Moor.

Marcus Edwards makes his first Burnley start after building up his fitness with three substitute appearances since his deadline day arrival. Lyle Foster is the man to make way.

Edwards is likely to start on the right wing, which will see Jaidon Anthony switch back over to the left.

Elsewhere, Lucas Pires comes in at left-back for Bashir Humphreys, who is missing from the squad altogether.

Jordan Beyer, Aaron Ramsey, Luca Koleosho and Mike Tresor all remain sidelined.

PRESTON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 15: Marcus Edwards of Burnley interacts with Scott Parker, Manager of Burnley, following the Sky Bet Championship match between Preston North End FC and Burnley FC at Deepdale on February 15, 2025 in Preston, England. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

As for the Owls, they make two changes from the side that lost 2-1 late on to Coventry City last weekend.

Burnley: Trafford, Roberts, Egan-Riley, Esteve, Pires, Cullen, Laurent, Hannibal, Edwards, Anthony, Flemming

Subs: Hladky, Worrall, Sonne, Brownhill, Shelvey, Benson, Sarmiento, Foster, Barnes

Sheff Wed: Beadle, Valery, Ihiekwe, Lowe, Johnson, S. Charles, Bannan, Armstrong, Windass, Gassama, Smith

Subs: P. Charles, Valentin, Otegbayo, Hatsuse, Ingelsson, Chalobah, Paterson, Cissoko, Ugbo

Referee: Stephen Martin