Scott Parker makes fascinating admission about Burnley's remarkable run of clean sheets

Scott Parker has admitted he’s intrigued to see how his Burnley side react after they finally concede a goal.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Clarets have not conceded in their last 1,000 minutes after keeping 11 consecutive clean sheets in the Championship.

Having conceded just nine times all season, conceding goals is not something James Trafford and his backline have become accustomed to. But Parker concedes his side’s record is going to be broken sooner or later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked how his side will react, the Clarets boss said: “It's a great question. It's something that is definitely in the back of my mind somewhere,” he said.

“What have we done? 11 games, 11 clean sheets. I mean, I think the last time we conceded an open play goal was however long ago [December 21], so there'll definitely come a point where a team are going to score against us.

“Our reaction from that…I think probably over the course of the season, there's one thing that's been really positive about this group is that they do react in the right way.

“Maybe an element of shock and our reaction from that would be another learning for all of us, but hopefully that's not the case.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 04: Scott Parker, manager of Burnley walks across the pitch before the start of the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley FC and Oxford United FC at Turf Moor on February 04, 2025 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

While Parker realises a strong defence is not the be-all and end-all, he insists it’s provided the ideal platform for his side.

“I think it gives us, and it has given us, an incredible foundation for every game of football we play,” he added. “There's been a tonne of work that's obviously gone into it in every phase.

“I think it's fair to say that as a coach, and us as coaches, that's not the sole focus. The sole focus is not to go into every game wanting a clean sheet and to nick a game 1-0.

“But certainly, like anything, when you're trying to develop and build a team, there's many facets, attacking, set plays, defensive. There's a certain part of our game which we have been nothing short of incredible in what we're pumping out and how solid we've been.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We've come from a lot of hard work with the players and then understanding what's expected of them and a mindset and a mentality about us that we protect our goal. It's given us a really good platform to build from really.”