Burnley team news vs Oxford United as Marcus Edwards involved after deadline day arrival
The winger is named on the bench as Scott Parker makes two changes from the side that drew 0-0 with Portsmouth on Saturday.
Bashir Humphreys comes in for Lucas Pires at left-back while Hannibal replaces Jeremy Sarmiento.
Josh Brownhill and Luca Koleosho both miss out with knocks for the second game running.
Jordan Beyer, Aaron Ramsey and Nathan Redmond all remain unavailable, while Mike Tresor is also not fit to play – something that is unlikely to change for the foreseeable future.
Enock Agyei is still working his way back to full fitness, but he is in action for Burnley’s Under-21s tonight against Reading.
Jaydon Banel, the second of Burnley’s deadline day arrivals, isn’t involved.
As for Oxford, they make four changes to the side that drew 1-1 with Bristol City in their last outing.
TEAMS
Burnley: Trafford, Roberts, Egan-Riley, Esteve, Humphreys, Cullen, Laurent, Hannibal, Anthony, Foster, Flemming
Subs: Hladky, Worrall, Pires, Sonne, Shelvey, Benson, Edwards, Sarmiento, Barnes
Oxford: Cumming, Long, Helik, Brown, Leigh, Vaulks, Brannagan, Placheta, Matos, Goodrham, Bradshaw
Subs: Ingram, Romeny, Mizouni, Kioso, Avest, Dembele, Rodrigues, Phillips, Harris
Referee: James Bell