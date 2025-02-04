Burnley team news vs Oxford United as Marcus Edwards involved after deadline day arrival

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton

Burnley FC writer

Published 4th Feb 2025, 18:52 BST
Marcus Edwards comes straight into Burnley’s squad for tonight’s clash against Oxford United following his deadline day move from Sporting.
placeholder image
Read More
Two in, one out, but no striker: How Burnley's transfer deadline day played out

The winger is named on the bench as Scott Parker makes two changes from the side that drew 0-0 with Portsmouth on Saturday.

Bashir Humphreys comes in for Lucas Pires at left-back while Hannibal replaces Jeremy Sarmiento.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Josh Brownhill and Luca Koleosho both miss out with knocks for the second game running.

Jordan Beyer, Aaron Ramsey and Nathan Redmond all remain unavailable, while Mike Tresor is also not fit to play – something that is unlikely to change for the foreseeable future.

Enock Agyei is still working his way back to full fitness, but he is in action for Burnley’s Under-21s tonight against Reading.

Jaydon Banel, the second of Burnley’s deadline day arrivals, isn’t involved.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Marcus Edwards arrives at Turf Moor ahead of the Championship fixture against Oxford United. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttardplaceholder image
Marcus Edwards arrives at Turf Moor ahead of the Championship fixture against Oxford United. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

As for Oxford, they make four changes to the side that drew 1-1 with Bristol City in their last outing.

TEAMS

Burnley: Trafford, Roberts, Egan-Riley, Esteve, Humphreys, Cullen, Laurent, Hannibal, Anthony, Foster, Flemming

Subs: Hladky, Worrall, Pires, Sonne, Shelvey, Benson, Edwards, Sarmiento, Barnes

Oxford: Cumming, Long, Helik, Brown, Leigh, Vaulks, Brannagan, Placheta, Matos, Goodrham, Bradshaw

Subs: Ingram, Romeny, Mizouni, Kioso, Avest, Dembele, Rodrigues, Phillips, Harris

Referee: James Bell

Related topics:BurnleyOxford UnitedJames BellPortsmouth
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice