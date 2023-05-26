Burnley star Vitinho delivers verdict on English football following impressive debut campaign

The Brazilian has had a debut campaign to remember at Turf Moor after making the move from Belgian outfit Cercle Brugge last summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vitinho has made 41 appearances in all competitions, scoring three times, and helped Vincent Kompany’s side seal promotion to the Premier League with seven games remaining, having amassed an impressive 101 points along the way.

The 23-year-old right-back is now gearing up for his first season in the top flight, having penned a four-year contract on his departure from Belgium, where he enjoyed a four-year spell.

Upon first arriving in Europe, Vitinho admitted he had his eyes set on playing for one of the Spanish giants – but his outlook has since changed since getting to grips with the English game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to Brazilian publication Placer, Vitinho said: “My mind changed after I came to Europe, because I wanted to play for Barcelona, Real Madrid, Spain. And I only went to see what England really was after I arrived in Europe.

"I was talking to one of the most experienced players on our team and he said to me: now we are going to experience real football. Playing the Premier League is not for everyone.

Vitinho will line up in the Premier League for the first time next season