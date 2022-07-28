Burnley confirm signing of Brazilian right back Vitinho

The 23-year-old has spent the last four seasons in Bruges, making over 70 first team appearances in the Belgium Jupiler Pro League.

The Belo Horizonte-born right-back made the switch to Europe from Brazilian side Cruzeiro Esporte Clube in the summer of 2018, where he had been since he was six-years-old.

Internationally, Vitinho has represented Brazil U20s and was called up to the provisional senior Brazil squad ahead of the Russia 2018 World Cup, but didn’t make the full group for the tournament.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Vitinho

Vitinho said: “I am very happy to be here, it’s a big club, it’s a very exciting place to be.

“The players, the manager, the coaches, the training centre, it’s great for me and will only help me get better as a player.”

Manager Vincent Kompany said: “We’re pleased to add Vitinho to our team, he’s a quick and strong full back, who will get forward and can defend well.