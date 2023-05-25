Early Premier League title odds as Burnley join Aston Villa, Brighton and Tottenham in the top flight

We’re just days away from knowing the full 20-team line-up for the 2023/24 Premier League campaign.

Vincent Kompany’s men have returned to the top flight at the first attempt after storming the Championship this season, losing just three games on their way and collecting 101 points.

They will be joined in the top flight by Sheffield United, while Coventry City and Luton Town do battle in the Championship play-off final this weekend.

Going the other way will be Southampton and two of Leicester City, Leeds United and Everton.

These are the current 18 sides certain to be lining up in the top flight next term and their respective odds, according to Betfair, to win the title.

1 . Repeat? Pep Guardiola's side will be out to win the title for the fourth season in a row

2 . Sheffield United - 999/1 Paul Heckingbottom's side finished second to Burnley in the Championship.

3 . Bournemouth - 999/1 Gary O'Neil has defied the odds to keep the Cherries in the top flight.

4 . Burnley - 999/1 Vincent Kompany will be out to impress in his debut Premier League season as a manager.