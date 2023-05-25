Early Premier League title odds as Burnley join Aston Villa, Brighton and Tottenham in the top flight
Vincent Kompany’s men have returned to the top flight at the first attempt after storming the Championship this season, losing just three games on their way and collecting 101 points.
They will be joined in the top flight by Sheffield United, while Coventry City and Luton Town do battle in the Championship play-off final this weekend.
Going the other way will be Southampton and two of Leicester City, Leeds United and Everton.
These are the current 18 sides certain to be lining up in the top flight next term and their respective odds, according to Betfair, to win the title.