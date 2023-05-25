News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Netflix starts password crackdown in the UK
Tina Turner dead: Music legend dies at the age of 83
Love Island 2023 summer series start date confirmed by ITV
Warning for dog walkers after woman bitten by adder
TikToker ‘Mizzy’ set to appear in court over prank TikTok videos
Strictly Come Dancing star reveals breast cancer diagnosis

Early Premier League title odds as Burnley join Aston Villa, Brighton and Tottenham in the top flight

We’re just days away from knowing the full 20-team line-up for the 2023/24 Premier League campaign.
Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 25th May 2023, 08:00 BST

Vincent Kompany’s men have returned to the top flight at the first attempt after storming the Championship this season, losing just three games on their way and collecting 101 points.

They will be joined in the top flight by Sheffield United, while Coventry City and Luton Town do battle in the Championship play-off final this weekend.

Going the other way will be Southampton and two of Leicester City, Leeds United and Everton.

These are the current 18 sides certain to be lining up in the top flight next term and their respective odds, according to Betfair, to win the title.

Pep Guardiola's side will be out to win the title for the fourth season in a row

1. Repeat?

Pep Guardiola's side will be out to win the title for the fourth season in a row Photo: Martin Rickett

Photo Sales
Paul Heckingbottom's side finished second to Burnley in the Championship.

2. Sheffield United - 999/1

Paul Heckingbottom's side finished second to Burnley in the Championship. Photo: CameraSport - Rich Linley

Photo Sales
Gary O'Neil has defied the odds to keep the Cherries in the top flight.

3. Bournemouth - 999/1

Gary O'Neil has defied the odds to keep the Cherries in the top flight. Photo: CameraSport - David Horton

Photo Sales
Vincent Kompany will be out to impress in his debut Premier League season as a manager.

4. Burnley - 999/1

Vincent Kompany will be out to impress in his debut Premier League season as a manager. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Related topics:BurnleyBrightonTottenhamPremier LeagueAston VillaCoventry CitySheffield UnitedLuton TownLeicester City