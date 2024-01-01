Burnley recall duo from loan spells as Dara Costelloe immediately links up with new club

Burnley have recalled Owen Dodgson and Dara Costelloe from their respective loan spells.

Dodgson was playing in League One with Barnsley while Costelloe was north of the border with SPL outfit St Johnstone.

Both were due to spend the season with their respective clubs, but the Clarets have taken the decision to call them back.

Costelloe has immediately linked up with Dundee, who – somewhat ironically – face St Johnstone tomorrow.

“I am delighted to be joining Dundee Football Club,” Costelloe said.

"Dundee are a good progressive club who are doing great.

"I am excited to now be part of things here and I cannot wait to get started. I am really looking forward to the rest of the season and I want to play my part here at Dundee.”

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 08: Dara Costelloe of Burnley is challenged by Jayden Davis of Crawley Town during the Carabao Cup Third Round match between Burnley and Crawley Town at Turf Moor on November 08, 2022 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

The wide man made 12 appearances for St Johnstone, scoring once.

“Burnley have today exercised their right to recall Dara Costelloe from his loan spell,” St Johnstone said in a statement.

“We thank Dara for his services and wish him all the best for the future.”

It was his second loan spell away from Burnley, having made 11 appearances for Bradford City last season.

Costelloe has previously made six appearances for Burnley, all coming last season – four in the league and two in the Carabao Cup.

As for Dodgson, the left-back made 15 appearances for Barnsley, scoring on his debut against Grimsby Town in the EFL Trophy.

It comes after the 20-year-old spent last season on loan with Rochdale in League Two, where he made 18 appearances.

"I'd like to thank my teammates and the coaching staff for making me feel welcome right from the start," Dodgson told Barnsley’s official website.

"I'd also like to say a huge thanks to the Barnsley fans who backed me and showed their support which as a young player playing for a club like this is massive.

"I'm confident the team will continue to do well and I'll be keeping an eye on how things are going.”