Burnley promotion heroes nominated for Championship award - but there's one glaring omission

Two of Burnley’s promotion-winning heroes have been nominated for a prestigious award – but a big name has also surprisingly missed out.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Clarets duo James Trafford and Josh Brownhill have been shortlisted for the PFA’s 2024/25 Championship players’ player of the year.

As the name suggests, the nominees are voted for by the players themselves. The winner will be honoured at the 52nd annual PFA Awards ceremony in August.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Title winners Leeds United also have two players included in the form of midfielder Ao Tanaka and winger Dan James.

Despite narrowly missing out on promotion, Sheffield United’s Gustavo Hamer makes the final shortlist alongside Norwich City’s 18-goal Spaniard Borja Sainz.

Few can argue with the inclusions of Trafford and Brownhill given their impressive contributions to Burnley’s 100-point automatic promotion campaign.

Trafford kept 29 of Burnley’s 30 clean sheets as Scott Parker’s side equalled the English record for the number of shutouts kept in a single season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both James Trafford and Josh Brownhill have been nominated for the PFA's Championship players' player of the year award (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

The 22-year-old also shipped just 16 goals as Burnley ended the season 33 games unbeaten.

Brownhill, meanwhile, captained Burnley back to the Premier League and scored an impressive 18 goals from midfield.

The only surprise, however, is the exclusion of Clarets defender Maxime Esteve, who was arguably their standout performer through the season.

The Frenchman struck up an impenetrable partnership with CJ Egan-Riley at the heart of Burnley’s defence as Parker’s side finished second to Leeds on goal difference.

Esteve was voted Burnley’s player of the season by the fans, while Brownhill took home the players’ player of the season award.