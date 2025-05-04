Maxime Esteve sees off the competition to win Burnley's player of the season award

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Maxime Esteve has been crowned Burnley’s player of the year at the club’s end-of-season awards night, as voted for by the fans.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Frenchman started every single league game for the Clarets this season as Scott Parker’s men sealed promotion to the Premier League.

The 22-year-old was also an integral part of the Burnley defence that broke records this term, keeping 30 clean sheets, matching the all-time English league record, and conceding just 16 times in 46 games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This is a top team and we've had a top season,” Esteve told the club’s official website.

“I'm really happy to win this award. I'm grateful to the fans for voting for me, a big thank you."

While five or six Burnley players could realistically lay claim to the award, Esteve seemed the obvious choice for how simple he makes the game look.

The centre-back has become a cult figure at Turf Moor ever since arriving on an initial loan deal in January 2024, before his move from Montpellier was made permanent off the back of Burnley’s relegation from the Premier League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Maxime Esteve was the big winner at Burnley's end-of-season awards night (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Esteve could easily have looked down his nose at the prospect of a season in the Championship, but he knuckled down from the start and looked head and shoulders above most players in the second tier.

James Trafford, CJ Egan-Riley, Josh Cullen, Josh Brownhill and Jaidon Anthony would also have been in the running.

Brownhill did pick up the players’ player of the season award, as voted for by his teammates, in recognition of his 18-goal return from midfield.

"To get the recognition from my teammates for this award means a lot,” the club captain said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There's so many great players in this squad, it could have been anybody standing up here. Thank you to the lads for voting for me, it means a lot."

Elsewhere, Zian Flemming’s thunderbolt away to Norwich City was voted the club’s goal of the season.

Aimee Kelly claimed the goal of the season for Burnley Women for her volley against Stourbridge, while Claudia Walker was named player of the season. Tilly Wilkes, meanwhile, took away the players’ player of the year award.