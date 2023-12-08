Burnley predicted team vs Brighton as Vincent Kompany seeks Luca Koleosho replacement - gallery
Burnley must prepare for life without star winger Luca Koleosho – starting with this weekend’s trip to Brighton.
Vincent Kompany has revealed the winger is set for a lengthy period on the sidelines after suffering a serious knee injury during the midweek defeat to Burnley.
Elsewhere, Josh Cullen, Jack Cork and Lyle Foster remain sidelined, but on a more positive note Jordan Beyer is back from suspension.
With that in mind, here’s how we think the Clarets could line up at the Amex:
