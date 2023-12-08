News you can trust since 1877
Burnley predicted team vs Brighton as Vincent Kompany seeks Luca Koleosho replacement - gallery

Burnley must prepare for life without star winger Luca Koleosho – starting with this weekend’s trip to Brighton.
Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 8th Dec 2023, 06:00 GMT

Vincent Kompany has revealed the winger is set for a lengthy period on the sidelines after suffering a serious knee injury during the midweek defeat to Burnley.

Elsewhere, Josh Cullen, Jack Cork and Lyle Foster remain sidelined, but on a more positive note Jordan Beyer is back from suspension.

With that in mind, here’s how we think the Clarets could line up at the Amex:

Arijanet Muric is back fit and available, but the number one shirt remains Trafford's to lose.

1. GK - James Trafford

Arijanet Muric is back fit and available, but the number one shirt remains Trafford's to lose.

The full-back has performed well in recent weeks and has kept Connor Roberts out of the side.

2. RB - Vitinho

The full-back has performed well in recent weeks and has kept Connor Roberts out of the side.

Ekdal made a successful return to the side on Tuesday night on what was his first ever Premier League start.

3. CB - Hjalmar Ekdal

Ekdal made a successful return to the side on Tuesday night on what was his first ever Premier League start.

Back from suspension, you would back Kompany to put Beyer straight back into the starting line-up, with Dara O'Shea dropping out.

4. CB - Jordan Beyer

Back from suspension, you would back Kompany to put Beyer straight back into the starting line-up, with Dara O'Shea dropping out.

