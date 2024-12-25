Scott Parker’s men will be keen to cut the gap to the Blades, who currently lead the way by three points. Leeds United sit second, while the Clarets trail in third place a further point back.
Last time out Burnley claimed a deserved 2-1 win against Watford to extend their unbeaten run to nine games.
Parker made the unusual decision to name four central midfielders, with Hannibal playing out on the left wing. While it was a gamble that worked, will he look to replicate it in such a high-profile game?
Connor Roberts picked up a slight ankle issue late on against Watford but is expected to be fine, while Parker also hopes to have Jeremy Sarmiento back in contention.
With that in mind, here’s how we think the Clarets might line up at Bramall Lane:
