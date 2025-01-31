Unbeaten in 17 games in league and cup, Scott Parker’s men will be desperate to build on Monday night’s 0-0 draw with leaders Leeds with a victory.

The Clarets currently sit third in the table, just a point off Sheffield United.

As for Pompey, they remain 21st and just two points above the dropzone following their midweek 1-0 defeat to Millwall.

Burnley are unlikely to have any of their injured players back for this one, but they will have one or two waiting in the wings pushing to start.

With that in mind, here’s how we think the Clarets might line up:

1 . GK - James Trafford Fresh from keeping Burnley's 20th clean sheet of the season, and a seventh in a row, Trafford will be hoping for another quiet afternoon at the office.

2 . RB - Connor Roberts The Welshman has the right-back spot nailed down, even after the January arrival of Oliver Sonne - who didn't even feature in the squad on Monday.

3 . CB - CJ Egan-Riley The defender continues to impress as part of an imperious centre-back pairing with Maxime Esteve.