Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton

Burnley FC writer

Published 31st Jan 2025, 06:00 GMT
Burnley are back on the road this weekend as they make the long trip down to the South Coast to face Portsmouth.

Unbeaten in 17 games in league and cup, Scott Parker’s men will be desperate to build on Monday night’s 0-0 draw with leaders Leeds with a victory.

The Clarets currently sit third in the table, just a point off Sheffield United.

As for Pompey, they remain 21st and just two points above the dropzone following their midweek 1-0 defeat to Millwall.

Burnley are unlikely to have any of their injured players back for this one, but they will have one or two waiting in the wings pushing to start.

With that in mind, here’s how we think the Clarets might line up:

Fresh from keeping Burnley's 20th clean sheet of the season, and a seventh in a row, Trafford will be hoping for another quiet afternoon at the office.

1. GK - James Trafford

Fresh from keeping Burnley's 20th clean sheet of the season, and a seventh in a row, Trafford will be hoping for another quiet afternoon at the office. Photo: Matt McNulty

The Welshman has the right-back spot nailed down, even after the January arrival of Oliver Sonne - who didn't even feature in the squad on Monday.

2. RB - Connor Roberts

The Welshman has the right-back spot nailed down, even after the January arrival of Oliver Sonne - who didn't even feature in the squad on Monday. Photo: Matt McNulty

The defender continues to impress as part of an imperious centre-back pairing with Maxime Esteve.

3. CB - CJ Egan-Riley

The defender continues to impress as part of an imperious centre-back pairing with Maxime Esteve. Photo: Matt McNulty

The Frenchman was simply colossal against Leeds on Monday night as the Clarets kept yet another clean sheet.

4. CB - Maxime Esteve

The Frenchman was simply colossal against Leeds on Monday night as the Clarets kept yet another clean sheet. Photo: Matt McNulty

