Burnley predicted team to face Nottingham Forest as key man suspended

Despite performing and competing well in all four games so far this season, Burnley have still come away empty-handed in three of those fixtures.

On Saturday they face a Forest side that are under new management, with Ange Postecoglou taking over from Nuno Espirito Santo, who was harshly sacked just two games into the season.

Forest have lost their first two games under Big Ange, going down to a 3-0 defeat at Arsenal last week before squandering a two-goal lead to lose 3-2 to Swansea City in the Carabao Cup in midweek.

Lesley Ugochukwu will miss out through suspension for the Clarets following his red card against Liverpool, while the likes of Jordan Beyer, Connor Roberts and Zeki Amdouni all remain sidelined.

With that in mind, here’s how we think the Clarets will line up:

GK - Martin Dubravka The Slovakian was cruelly denied a deserved clean sheet against Liverpool right at the death last week

CB - Kyle Walker If Bruun Larsen is fit enough to return, Walker should slot back into the back three on the right-hand side

CB - Hjalmar Ekdal The Swedish international was part of a rock-solid backline that blunted Liverpool last week