Burnley predicted team to face Nottingham Forest as key man suspended

Scott Parker lost at Turf Moor for the first time as Clarets boss following the cruel, last-gasp 1-0 defeat to Liverpool last Sunday.
Despite performing and competing well in all four games so far this season, Burnley have still come away empty-handed in three of those fixtures.
On Saturday they face a Forest side that are under new management, with Ange Postecoglou taking over from Nuno Espirito Santo, who was harshly sacked just two games into the season.
The Burnley Express has launched a new WhatsApp channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our Burnley Express WhatsApp channel.
Forest have lost their first two games under Big Ange, going down to a 3-0 defeat at Arsenal last week before squandering a two-goal lead to lose 3-2 to Swansea City in the Carabao Cup in midweek.
Lesley Ugochukwu will miss out through suspension for the Clarets following his red card against Liverpool, while the likes of Jordan Beyer, Connor Roberts and Zeki Amdouni all remain sidelined.
With that in mind, here’s how we think the Clarets will line up:
Your next Burnley FC read: ‘This is the life’: Maxime Esteve's message to Burnley teammates after Liverpool setback