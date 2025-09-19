Burnley predicted team to face Nottingham Forest as key man suspended

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton

Burnley FC writer

Published 19th Sep 2025, 06:00 BST
Burnley will be desperate to bounce back from last week’s heartache by claiming their second win of the season when they take on Nottingham Forest tomorrow.

Scott Parker lost at Turf Moor for the first time as Clarets boss following the cruel, last-gasp 1-0 defeat to Liverpool last Sunday.

Despite performing and competing well in all four games so far this season, Burnley have still come away empty-handed in three of those fixtures.

On Saturday they face a Forest side that are under new management, with Ange Postecoglou taking over from Nuno Espirito Santo, who was harshly sacked just two games into the season.

Forest have lost their first two games under Big Ange, going down to a 3-0 defeat at Arsenal last week before squandering a two-goal lead to lose 3-2 to Swansea City in the Carabao Cup in midweek.

Lesley Ugochukwu will miss out through suspension for the Clarets following his red card against Liverpool, while the likes of Jordan Beyer, Connor Roberts and Zeki Amdouni all remain sidelined.

With that in mind, here’s how we think the Clarets will line up:

Your next Burnley FC read: ‘This is the life’: Maxime Esteve's message to Burnley teammates after Liverpool setback

The Slovakian was cruelly denied a deserved clean sheet against Liverpool right at the death last week (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

1. GK - Martin Dubravka

The Slovakian was cruelly denied a deserved clean sheet against Liverpool right at the death last week (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images) Photo: Stu Forster

If Bruun Larsen is fit enough to return, Walker should slot back into the back three on the right-hand side (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

2. CB - Kyle Walker

If Bruun Larsen is fit enough to return, Walker should slot back into the back three on the right-hand side (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images) Photo: Stu Forster

The Swedish international was part of a rock-solid backline that blunted Liverpool last week (Photo by Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

3. CB - Hjalmar Ekdal

The Swedish international was part of a rock-solid backline that blunted Liverpool last week (Photo by Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) Photo: Liverpool FC

The Frenchman was in imperious form last week, producing his best display of the season to date - deservedly earning plaudits too (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

4. CB - Maxime Esteve

The Frenchman was in imperious form last week, producing his best display of the season to date - deservedly earning plaudits too (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images) Photo: Matt McNulty

