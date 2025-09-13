Burnley predicted team to face Liverpool as Scott Parker faces defensive dilemmas

Two weeks on from their cruel 3-2 defeat to Manchester United, the Clarets will be looking to bounce back with a positive result at Turf Moor.

The challenge ahead of them is far from easy though, facing a Liverpool side that have won all three of their league games despite not necessarily being at their best.

The likes of Jordan Beyer and Zeki Amdouni remain sidelined for this game, while there’s fitness doubts hanging over a handful of other Clarets.

With that in mind, here’s how we think the Clarets will line up:

GK - Martin Dubravka The Slovakian will likely have to be on top form if the Clarets are to pick up a positive result

CB - Kyle Walker Walker's pace and know-how will be crucial to stop Arne Slot's side causing problems in behind

CB - Hjalmar Ekdal There's a slight question mark over Ekdal's availability after coming off for Sweden, but if fit he's highly likely to start