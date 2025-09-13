Burnley predicted team to face Liverpool as Scott Parker faces defensive dilemmas

Burnley take on the reigning champions and current league leaders Liverpool on their return from the international break.

Two weeks on from their cruel 3-2 defeat to Manchester United, the Clarets will be looking to bounce back with a positive result at Turf Moor.

The challenge ahead of them is far from easy though, facing a Liverpool side that have won all three of their league games despite not necessarily being at their best.

The likes of Jordan Beyer and Zeki Amdouni remain sidelined for this game, while there’s fitness doubts hanging over a handful of other Clarets.

With that in mind, here’s how we think the Clarets will line up:

The Slovakian will likely have to be on top form if the Clarets are to pick up a positive result (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

1. GK - Martin Dubravka

The Slovakian will likely have to be on top form if the Clarets are to pick up a positive result (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images) Photo: OLI SCARFF

Walker's pace and know-how will be crucial to stop Arne Slot's side causing problems in behind (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

2. CB - Kyle Walker

Walker's pace and know-how will be crucial to stop Arne Slot's side causing problems in behind (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images) Photo: Jan Kruger

There's a slight question mark over Ekdal's availability after coming off for Sweden, but if fit he's highly likely to start (Photo by Timothy Rogers/Getty Images)

3. CB - Hjalmar Ekdal

There's a slight question mark over Ekdal's availability after coming off for Sweden, but if fit he's highly likely to start (Photo by Timothy Rogers/Getty Images) Photo: Timothy Rogers

The Frenchman is likely to have his hands full whoever Liverpool pick up front, whether it's Hugo Ekitite or Alexander Isak (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

4. CB - Maxime Esteve

The Frenchman is likely to have his hands full whoever Liverpool pick up front, whether it's Hugo Ekitite or Alexander Isak (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images) Photo: Jan Kruger

