Burnley predicted team to face Derby County as 11-goal striker backed to return - gallery

Published 8th Apr 2025, 06:00 BST
Burnley take their 27-game unbeaten run to Derby County tonight looking to maintain, or even stretch their lead at the top of the Championship table.

Scott Parker’s side rose to the summit on Saturday for the first time in 169 days thanks to their hard-fought 2-1 win against Coventry City.

The victory saw them leapfrog Sheffield United and Leeds United, who both failed to claim three points.

The Clarets are likely to be without Manuel Benson for tonight’s clash after the winger was absent at the weekend as a result of an ankle problem he sustained in training.

Aaron Ramsey and Mike Tresor are both likely to remain out despite their recent returns for the Under-21s, while Jordan Beyer, Bashir Humphreys, Jonjo Shelvey and Enock Agyei are all sidelined.

With that in mind, here’s how we think the Clarets will line up at Pride Park:

The stopper will be looking to get back on the clean sheet trail after conceding a rare goal at Coventry, although there wasn't a great deal he could have done to stop it.

1. GK - James Trafford

The Welshman was given plenty to think about defensively at Coventry on Saturday, but he's likely to have more licence to get forward on this occasion.

2. RB - Connor Roberts

Egan-Riley stoop up to Coventry's pressure well at the weekend, even if he was put on the back foot on plenty of occasions.

3. CB - CJ Egan-Riley

Fresh from another commanding display at Coventry, the Frenchman simply has to be in the running for Championship player of the season.

4. CB - Maxime Esteve

