Scott Parker’s side rose to the summit on Saturday for the first time in 169 days thanks to their hard-fought 2-1 win against Coventry City.
The victory saw them leapfrog Sheffield United and Leeds United, who both failed to claim three points.
The Clarets are likely to be without Manuel Benson for tonight’s clash after the winger was absent at the weekend as a result of an ankle problem he sustained in training.
Aaron Ramsey and Mike Tresor are both likely to remain out despite their recent returns for the Under-21s, while Jordan Beyer, Bashir Humphreys, Jonjo Shelvey and Enock Agyei are all sidelined.
With that in mind, here’s how we think the Clarets will line up at Pride Park:
