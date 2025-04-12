Scott Parker’s men looked to be cruising to a thoroughly deserved victory following a dominant first-half display, which saw them lead thanks to goals from Hannibal and Jaidon Anthony.
Norwich set up a nervy final 15 minutes, however, after Jack Stacey bundled home from close range.
Here’s how Burnley’s players rated:
1. Delight
Burnley's players celebrate Hannibal's opener during their 2-0 win against Norwich. Picture: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
2. James Trafford - 7/10
Not much he could have done to stop Norwich’s goal back. Had one or two other things to deal with, but otherwise another relatively quiet night. Photo: Molly Darlington
3. Connor Roberts - 7/10
Defended resolutely against some tricky customers on Norwich’s frontline. Helped keep a tight line against players who were constantly looking to get in behind. Photo: Matt McNulty
4. CJ Egan-Riley - 7/10
Perhaps should have done better for the Norwich goal, but otherwise in control of most situations and his crossfield balls were on point. Photo: Matt McNulty
