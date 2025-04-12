Burnley player ratings vs Norwich City as three 8/10s handed out after crucial win - gallery

Burnley held on for a crucial three points against Norwich City to move back into top spot.

Scott Parker’s men looked to be cruising to a thoroughly deserved victory following a dominant first-half display, which saw them lead thanks to goals from Hannibal and Jaidon Anthony.

Norwich set up a nervy final 15 minutes, however, after Jack Stacey bundled home from close range.

But the Clarets held firm and saw out the late pressure to cling on for a 2-1 win, that sees them move five points clear of Sheffield United in third place ahead of the Saturday games.

Here’s how Burnley’s players rated:

Burnley's players celebrate Hannibal's opener during their 2-0 win against Norwich. Picture: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Not much he could have done to stop Norwich’s goal back. Had one or two other things to deal with, but otherwise another relatively quiet night.

2. James Trafford - 7/10

Defended resolutely against some tricky customers on Norwich’s frontline. Helped keep a tight line against players who were constantly looking to get in behind.

3. Connor Roberts - 7/10

Perhaps should have done better for the Norwich goal, but otherwise in control of most situations and his crossfield balls were on point.

4. CJ Egan-Riley - 7/10

